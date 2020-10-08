LOOK: Bonang Matheba shows off her banging summer body in Cape Town

Media mogul Bonang Matheba took a weekend trip to Cape Town with her cousin Pinky Girl.

The “Being Bonang” star is living her best level 1 life, including heading to Cape Town for a bit of work and play.

Taking to her social media pages, the House of BNG owner shared videos and pictures of her adventures in the Mother City.

The first stop on this weekend getaway was La Residence, Franschhoek, where she took some beautiful pictures at the luxury 5-star hotel with the official House Of BNG account also hinting at loading for the brand.

Bonang and Pink Girl then took a boat trip along the Cape Town peninsula where they sipped on House of BNG and seemed to have a lot of fun. The former “Top Billing” presenter even ran to the front of the catamaran for a shot of her dress blowing in the wind.