LOOK: Bonang Matheba shows off her banging summer body in Cape Town
Media mogul Bonang Matheba took a weekend trip to Cape Town with her cousin Pinky Girl.
The “Being Bonang” star is living her best level 1 life, including heading to Cape Town for a bit of work and play.
Taking to her social media pages, the House of BNG owner shared videos and pictures of her adventures in the Mother City.
The first stop on this weekend getaway was La Residence, Franschhoek, where she took some beautiful pictures at the luxury 5-star hotel with the official House Of BNG account also hinting at loading for the brand.
Something special LOADING... Weekend celebrations with @bonang_m at @LaResidenceSA 🥂 pic.twitter.com/eDpOKuk766— House of BNG (@houseofbng) October 4, 2020
Bonang and Pink Girl then took a boat trip along the Cape Town peninsula where they sipped on House of BNG and seemed to have a lot of fun. The former “Top Billing” presenter even ran to the front of the catamaran for a shot of her dress blowing in the wind.
Wherever the wind blows moghel @bonang_m @tebogopinkygirl ❤ #BNGMondays pic.twitter.com/juYFtT5FFl— BForce - Bonang Fans (@The_BForce) October 5, 2020
However, it’s the pictures of Bonang in her animal-print bikini and wrap that caught everyone’s attention as she showed off her summer body and glowing African butter skin.
CSA Global, who does her public relations, also shared a clip hinting that she was busy with campaign shoot for her popular MCC.
Something special LOADING with The #HouseofBNG and @bonang_m🥂#CSAfamily pic.twitter.com/mc1cpYwj4J— C.S.A (@CSAglobal_) October 5, 2020
It was recently announced that Bonang is set to host her own podcast on Charlamagne Tha God's Black Effect Podcast Network in partnership with iHeartMedia.
According to Variety, “The Breakfast Club” and “Brilliant Idiots” host is set to launch his new podcasting network in spring. The show is still untitled.