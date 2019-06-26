It’s true what they say “Being Bonang is a dream”.
The reality star and entrepreneur Bonang Matheba who turned 32 on Tuesday, June 25, received more than just birthday wishes.
She may not have received Yachts, jets, horses, Porsches yet that she hinted on social media just a few days ago but boy the “Being Bonang” star got some of the gorgeous gifts a girl can ask for.
Taking to Twitter last Saturday, Queen B teased: "It’s my birthday soon... I’m accepting gifts; Yachts, jets, horses, Porsche’s... feel free, blow me away!"
Besides her home being turned into a beautiful flower garden, the star was gifted some of the luxuries items among others a black pair of Louis Vuitton boots and Louis Vuitton gold neck pandal, a pink Balenciaga fur faux scarf and pink shirt, and more flowers, pink, res and roses. And of course, bubbly was flowing as the Queen B toasted to yet another blessed year with friends and family.
Check out some of these amazing video from Bonang's Insta stories:
Queen B started the year on a bang with the launch of the bubbly collection House of BNG. The local star won the Inspiration and Influence Award at Global Social Awards 2019 held in Prague , Czech Republic in March.
She also co-produced the film which premiered at the Manchester International Film Festival " Public Figure".
The film hit the local screens on June 15.
Videos: Bonang Matheba's Insta stories
IOL