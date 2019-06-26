It’s true what they say “Being Bonang is a dream”.





The reality star and entrepreneur Bonang Matheba who turned 32 on Tuesday, June 25, received more than just birthday wishes.





She may not have received Yachts, jets, horses, Porsches yet that she hinted on social media just a few days ago but boy the “Being Bonang” star got some of the gorgeous gifts a girl can ask for.





Taking to Twitter last Saturday, Queen B teased: "It’s my birthday soon... I’m accepting gifts; Yachts, jets, horses, Porsche’s... feel free, blow me away!"

