LOOK: Botlhale Boikanyo celebrates 22nd birthday

Birthdays are not the same for everyone. While some prefer to keep it cool and go on with their lives like any other day, others celebrate birthdays. They are so sentimental because they mean growth and climbing up the ladder, which is inevitable.

Actress Botlhale Boikanyo is big on making her birthday special. On May 23, she turned 22. She had an all-white photo-shoot and got herself some cake. “The most perfect birthday ever. Thank you for all the birthday wishes – thank you to all my friends, family and loved ones for celebrating me. Words cannot even describe how much you mean to me. I love you all so much,” she wrote on Instagram. It’s crazy how time flies because not so long ago, she was this little girl who won “SA’s Got Talent” (2012) and, now, she’s grown into this young, phenomenal woman.

Nomvelo Makhanya, her on-screen sister on e.tv's "Scandal", wrote: "What a gorgeous babe! I hope your 20s are nothing short of amazing." Boikanyo's birthday theme for last year was lavender. She celebrated her 21st birthday by going out with friends and family to eat, ice skating and she was showered with gifts. And then, in December 2022, she hosted a poetry special to celebrate her milestone of 10 years as a professional poet.