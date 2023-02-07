LOOK: Brenda Ngxoli shares first snaps of daughter Sky Ngxoli

Award-winning actress Brenda Ngxoli has finally shared photographs of her daughter Sky Ngxoli. Taking to her Instagram page, this week, “The Queen” actress introduced her daughter to the world, with a series of cute snaps, also revealing her new Instagram account.

She captioned the post: “@sky_ngxoli is her Name😘😘😘😘😘😘❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤. Sky Ngxoli daughter to Brenda Ngxoli. Peace ❤ and Happiness to us All.” In a series of snaps shared on her and mommy’s Instagram page, respectively, baby Sky is seen looking straight into the camera, posing and smiling like the “superstar” that she is. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brenda Ngxoli 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@brendangxoli) Already following in her mother’s footsteps, with just under 400 Instagram followers within a week, baby Sky is well on her way to becoming an “actress and social media influencer” that she aspires to be, according to her online bio.

The youngster is already taking bookings. Talk about starting 2023 on a high note. This comes as no surprise as many celebrity kids have their own social media accounts. AKA and DJ Zinhle’s daughter Kairo Forbes has over 1.1M followers, while her baby sister (DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz) Asante Mohosana has 108K followers.

Other celebrity kids who have a strong social media presence include Kabelo and Gail Mabalane’s daughter Khumo Mabalane 88.6K followers, Anele Mdoda’s son, Alakhe Mdoda (Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards nominee) with 27.7K followers and JR and Tshepi Vundla’s son Siba Bogopa who is Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards nominee in the Favourite African Influencer category. In October, Ngxoli shocked her fans and followers when she revealed that she was a new mom on social media. “The Queen” actress joins a long list of local celebrities including Natasha Thahane, Blue Mbombo, Ayanda Thabethe, Gugu Gumede, Faith Nketsi and Mbalenhle Mavimbela who recently embarked on an exciting journey of motherhood.

