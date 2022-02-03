LOOK: Bridget Masinga ‘finally’ graduates with a BA degree

Award-winning radio host and television presenter Bridget Masinga is over the moon after graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in government, admin and development from the University of South Africa (Unisa). Masinga shared a photograph of herself wearing a academic regalia on Thursday, and captioned the post; “Always strive for progress, and not perfection - 🌟”

In her Instagram post, the former beauty queen told her fans that she had to jump through hoops to complete this degree but giving up was never an option for her. “It took what seemed forever, at times life got in the way; ngowo, heartbreak, work, health and every hurdle that could test my resolution to completion came my way, “ shared the star. “Nothing I’ve done thus far has tested my resolve more than this journey. But I kept reminding myself of that African adage, the only way to eat an elephant is one bite at a time!!

“Somewhere along the road I decided to go full steam ahead and as I get comfortable in finally saying, I am a Bachelor of Arts government and development graduate, majoring in politics and development,” added the star. The veteran broadcaster went on to explain that she is gearing up for a brand new chapter in her academic life. “I get ready to begin the next step… #JesusTakeTheWheel as I begin my bridging programme towards a Masters 🌸🙈 #SoThisHappened.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridget Masinga (@bridgetmasinga) A Miss South Africa runner-up in 2002, Masinga is also a performer, producer, fashion fundi, MC and public speaker. Her broadcasting career was launched in 2005 when she hosted “The Elevator”, a pre-breakfast show on YFM. In 2006, she hit the small screen in the country’s most-watched and longest-running soap opera, “Generations”, playing the role of the controversial and challenging Zoe.