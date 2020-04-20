EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Buhle Samuels. Picture: Instagram
LOOK: Buhle Samuels defends thirst trap pics

By Liam Karabo Joyce

Actress Buhle Samuels has hit back at trolls on Twitter who have attacked her for posting thirst trap half-naked pictures of herself.

The "Muvhango" actress posted two pictures of herself in white "Lounge" underwear with the caption, "bored at home". 

This is not the first time the star has showed off her body. Earlier this year she got social media users hot and bothered when she posted a video of herself standing in front of a fan in "Lounge" underwear. 

Fans have always celebrated Buhle's banning body and seemed to enjoy the sultry pictures but this weekend was different. 
Buhle found herself having to defend her pictures after users said that they were tired of seeing the same thing from her.

One Twitter user said, "sometimes it seems black women have nothing to offer but their weaves and bodies". 

Buhle responded to the user and said: "We are whole beings. Beautiful mentally, spiritually and physically. I’ve tweeted about so many other things recently that you’ve probably never cared to interact with but this tweet moves you. Why, only you and the Lord know! Just leave me out of it thanks". 
Another user tried to defend Buhle by asking why people were catching feelings. Responding in isiZulu, the star said "Even if I wasn't working, why are they worried". Another uses asked her to delete the pictures since they saw her bum last week. Look at other reactions below:

