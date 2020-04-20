LOOK: Buhle Samuels defends thirst trap pics
Buhle found herself having to defend her pictures after users said that they were tired of seeing the same thing from her.
Bored in the house 🎶 pic.twitter.com/02BDBKacZP— Buhle Samuels (@BuhleSamuels_) April 18, 2020
Another user tried to defend Buhle by asking why people were catching feelings. Responding in isiZulu, the star said "Even if I wasn't working, why are they worried".
We are whole beings. Beautiful mentally, spiritually and physically. I’ve tweeted about so many other things recently that you’ve probably never cared to interact with but this tweet moves you. Why, only you and the Lord know! Just leave me out of it thanks. 🙏🏾— Buhle Samuels (@BuhleSamuels_) April 18, 2020
Another uses asked her to delete the pictures since they saw her bum last week.
Even if I wasn’t bathlutshwa yini. Ilula lento umuntu kumele aqhubeke nje ngelife yakhe. Just scroll on or unfollow. Simple! Not every single post will suit a everyone every single time. Impilo ke leyo.— Buhle Samuels (@BuhleSamuels_) April 18, 2020
Look at other reactions below:
Let me help you— Buhle Samuels (@BuhleSamuels_) April 18, 2020
U have a beautiful body— HendricahJoeyMakwela (@JoeyMakwela) April 18, 2020
I'm tired of this shit! pic.twitter.com/3O30a5FaRd— #KumkaniSolomon💦 (@_magakwe_) April 18, 2020
Funny you bring this up. My mom always kept a pic of Sarah Batman in her drawer, I’d sit and stare at her picture feeling sad for her because I also had a big butt and was ridiculed at school. I will never be told by others how I embrace my curves they are mine. Deal— Buhle Samuels (@BuhleSamuels_) April 18, 2020