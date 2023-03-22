LOOK: Burna Boy issues statement following clap backs to his comment on black Americans

Grammy Award-winning afrobeats star Burna Boy recently said during an interview that he felt it was important for African-Americans to come to Africa and embrace their culture in order for them to escape the unique challenges they experience in America and understand where they come from. African-Americans on social media didn’t take too kindly to his comment and there’s since been a lot of debate online around the Nigerian artist’s comments.

"Why is it important that the diaspora come home?"



Burna Boy: pic.twitter.com/YUP5W5BYIG — 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) March 17, 2023 He responded to the controversy with a statement through his Instagram Stories over the weekend. “It's sad to see that in 2023 there are still such black people who would prefer we stay divided and conquered.” “Maybe it's my accent or something but I never said you are African and not Americans. I also did not say Africa is part of Heaven. You deserve all the Land and reparations you want from America and I'm 100% in support of that.” He went on to add that he was trying to make African-Americans understand that they have a home in Africa too.

“I believe coming together as brothers and sisters is the only way forward for US black people worldwide,” he added. “You work against the progress of our people worldwide if your goal is to keep us divided.” @africafactszone shared on Twitter, “Burna Boy replies Africans Americans, who criticised him for encouraging African Americans to connect with their African roots.” “A group called Foundational Black Americans say African Americans arrived in USA from the Caribbean, & integrated with Native Americans before slavery.”