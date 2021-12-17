LOOK: Cassper Nyovest hosts private launch of new Billiato alcohol brand and celebrates 31st birthday

On Thursday, rapper and entrepreneur Cassper Nyovest celebrated his 31st birthday with a private launch for his new liquor brand, Billiato. The launch, which was hosted at his lavish Johannesburg mansion, played host to many of the country's biggest stars.

In attendance were the likes of Kamo Mphela, Candice Modiselle, DJ Sumbody, K.O, Lasizwe and Rich Mnisi. The launch, which was all-white themed, saw celebrities, friends of Cassper's and media dressed to the nines. "Happy birthday to myself. I didn't grow up with a silver spoon. I build this life from nothing but prayer and hard work. Parents raised me to believe in myself and they made me feel I was chosen. This is for all the kids in the hood who dare to dream!!! The Don Billiato!!! Happy birthday to myself. I didn't grow up with a silver spoon. I build this life from nothing but prayer and hard work. Parents raised me to believe in myself and they made me feel I was chosen. This is for all the kids in the hood who dare to dream!!! The Don Billiato!!! pic.twitter.com/PnbBZM5luX — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) December 16, 2021 Internationally acclaimed South African DJ Black Coffee hit the decks to play a set during the launch, too.

"I can't believe i have the international superstar [email protected] playing in my backyard on my birthday. I think the president can close the country cause nna I'm fine. #BilliatoPrivateLaunch I can't believe i have the international superstar .@RealBlackCoffee playing in my backyard on my birthday. I think the president can close the country cause nna I'm fine. #BilliatoPrivateLaunch pic.twitter.com/bzo3e2kltj — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) December 16, 2021 After first teasing the tequila earlier in the year, Cassper and his team made Billiato available in stores across the country on Tuesday. Ever the opportunist and strategist, Cassper also took the opportunity to release his eagerly anticipated single with British artist Ray, "Summer Love".