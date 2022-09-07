LOOK: Cassper Nyovest partied with Busta Rhymes in London

If you had any doubts about award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest partying up a storm with American rapper Busta Rhymes, be prepared to eat humble pie, as there is actual footage. Nyovest recently took to Twitter and shared his experience of an epic night in London, where he parted with international stars Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Talib Kweli and Mos Def.

In his post, the "Move For Me" hitmaker explained that no cameras were allowed at the star-studded gig which of course raised questions of whether the event happened. After all, if there aren’t social media posts, did it even happen? Well, thanks to Busta Rhymes’ latest Instagram post there is actually evidence of the exclusive party that Nyovest managed to bag an invite for. Busta Rhymes posted several pictures on Instagram and on slide number nine Mufasa can be spotted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Busta Rhymes (@bustarhymes) In his caption, Busta Rhymes even tagged the Artist of the Decade recipient. Don Billato, in his tweet, had given a little snippet of his interaction with the "Touch It" hitmaker, who initially did not know him until being briefed by Dave Chappelle. He wrote: “Busta energy changed immediately, he then told this crazy story about meeting me through Swizzy and how it influenced his next album. MADNESS!"

When I met Busta he ain't no me so he pushed me to the side. I moved respectfully, that's when Dave Chappelle let him know who I was. Busta energy changed immediately, he then told this crazy story about meeting me through Swizzy and how it influenced his next album. MADNESS! — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 6, 2022 Nyovest and the legendary rapper got on like a house on fire and were the last people to leave the club. "Me and Busta chopped it up soooooo long that we ended up being the last 2 people to leave the club. Great f**king night, great f**king energy, partied with my idols. Dreams come true!!! God is good!!!" he wrote. Following Busta Rhymes' post, Don Billato reflected on Twitter and called the interaction the best night of his life and it looks like we should expect a project in the future.

