LOOK: Cassper Nyovest throws posh baby shower for girlfriend Thobeka Majozi

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi hosted a posh baby shower this past Sunday, to celebrate the impending arrival of their first child. The “Simba” themed baby shower was held at Nto’s Boutique Hotel in La Lucia. In June, the muso took to social media revealing that his long term girlfriend, Thobeka Majozi, and he are set to be first-time parents. “I'm going to be a father any minute now,” said Mufasa, at the time. He continued by also announcing the release date of his most anticipated upcoming album.

"The album cover is an actual scan of my son in his beautiful mother's womb. (I’m) excited about this album but I'm more excited bout being a dad to a beautiful baby boy. #AMN drops September 11th."

Donning a blue showstopper and a pair of sneakers, the mom-to-be- looked radiant but it was Cassper’s camouflage pants, a purple hoodie and a durag that stole the show.

Tweeps then dragged the rapper for his poor fashion statement.

“He could've really put an effort why would he wear a purple hoodie n those pants? Hai,” commented Puseletso.

He could've really put an effort why would he wear a purple hoodie n those pants? Hai — Puseletso (@puseletso_H) August 16, 2020

“Yoh weh Cassper...colour blocking..ahh this guy,” commented Pikolomzi.

Yoh weh Cassper...colour blocking..ahh this guy. pic.twitter.com/gnWp07aq2m — Pikolomzi • Xhosa (@PEEKAY_Mab) August 16, 2020

“Cassper definitely has dress code problem, manz once wore casual at an honorary award ceremony,” commented iBhuda.

Cassper definitely has dress code problem, manz once wore casual at an honorary award ceremony. — iBhuda (@BrotherPolite_) August 16, 2020

The “Good For That” star hit back, with a subtle response: “ Letting her shine and busk in her glory.”

Letting her shine and busk in her glory. > — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) August 17, 2020

In another post, the muso put a troll in their place after being accused of flexing on social media.

He said: “People don't even want to see you celebrating God bro... Look at this picture. People are miserable. Keep your private life away from these people. They are going through the most and they want you to feel it too.”

People don't even want to see you celebrating God bro... Look at this picture. People are miserable. Keep your private life away from these people. They are going through the most and they want you to feel it too. pic.twitter.com/4JFvGviai9 — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) August 17, 2020

He added: “If you love it, protect it. Keep it away from people. People are very miserable and they hate seeing other people happy with what they have. It's not about money or fame. People just hate to see you happy and content with what you have so they project thier insecurities on you.!!!”

If you love it, protect it. Keep it away from people. People are very miserable and they hate seeing other poeple happy with what they have. It's not about money or fame. Poeple just hate to see you happy and content with what you have so they project thier insecurities on you. — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) August 17, 2020

Meanwhile, the doting mom-to-be shared another adorable moment.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Thobeka revealed Cassper got pair of Nike sneakers for their unborn child already, simply captioning the post: “ Daddy got us our first sneaker.”

Cassper got his son some nike kicks already🔥🔥🔥

The boy be dripping before he is even born🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/33ZHuvcznx — 🇿🇦 MUDLI WAKOTINI ❁ (@siphosami_sa) August 16, 2020

Cassper is letting Thobeka shine on her day.😍



So beautiful ♥️ pic.twitter.com/iznl9v0Gxs — Queen.👑 (@Sizannom) August 17, 2020