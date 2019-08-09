



Current reigning Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green, who came second to Miss Universe Catriona Gray at the 2018 edition of the pageant reunited at a press conference this morning ahead of this year's Miss SA pageant.





Gray is in South Africa as a Miss SA 2019 judge where she will help decide who Green hands her crown over to on Friday. After the press conference, which was also attended by Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, the beauty queens took to Instagram to express their excitement of finally seeing each other.





Gray posted a picture of herself alongside Green and Nel-Peters with the caption "Finally". The picture has been liked 118 000 times and counting.













Speaking at the conference Green said of her time as Miss South Africa: “It was better than I could ever have imagined. When I took part in Miss Universe, I felt the whole country behind me.





"I am thrilled to be celebrating this diverse group of talented women on such an important day. This event gives us a platform to stand up and be heard. People realise we do have opinions and we are taken seriously.”





Both Green and Nel-Peters also took to their social media accounts to express their excitement about the reunion.





















Now nine months later they have reunited, causing a massive social media frenzy among their fans.Gray also posted a video on her Instagram Stories where she said: "So we just finished the press conference. We are reunited! It feels so surreal to be reunited once again with Tam and of course with Demi. It's an amazing trio to be a part of and it's just one more day until Miss South Africa and I am excited to see who will continue the amazing legacy that these two women have left."Following the pictures of the beauty queens being posted, fans from around the world expressed their joy at seeing the trio together.The Miss Universe Organisation's Instagram page also posted the reunion.Miss South Africa 2019 takes place on Friday, 9 August at Time Square in Pretoria and will be aired on Mzansi Magic (Dstv channel 161) and M-Net (Dstv channel 101) at 5pm.