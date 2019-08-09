View this post on Instagram
Finally!!! @demileighnp @tamaryngreen 💚💚💚🇿🇦 #MissUniverse
Reunited! 🤗 @catriona_gray @demileighnp ❤️
Reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray joined Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green and former Miss Universe and Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters at a press conference today ahead of the Miss SA pageant at Sun Arena in Pretoria on Women's Day tomorrow. Said Green of her time as Miss South Africa: "It was better than I could ever have imagined. When I took part in Miss Universe, I felt the whole country behind me. I am thrilled to be celebrating this diverse group of talented women on such an important day. "This platform gives us a platform to stand up and be heard. People realise we do have opinions and we are taken seriously." Nel-Peters said she was delighted to be back on home soil and paid tribute to Green: "Tamaryn made the crown year her own. I can't wait to welcome a new member to the sisterhood tomorrow. As titleholders we work hard to leave a legacy behind." Gray, who with Nel-Peters, is one the pageant's judges said she was impressed with the finalists. "They are a diverse group of women but all so passionate and determined to make their mark - even if they don't win the title. Those of us who are lucky enough to have won titles, are able to shed light on the causes we are passionate about." Green explained that beauty pageants are still relevant in 2019: "We use it not to wear pretty ballgowns but to add substance. During my reign I was able to talk about my TB campaign - not only in this country - but in Africa, Amsterdam and at the United Nations. It is an opportunity to get your voice heard and to really make an impact with causes that are close to your heart."
Queens reunited in South Africa! 🇿🇦 #sisters #missuniverse
