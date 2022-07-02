LOOK: Celeb-spotting at Hollywoodbets Durban July

Greyville racecourse is buzzing with excitement at the HollywoodBets Durban July as the event is once again a public affair. This year's theme is ‘Show Me The Honey’ and the fashionistas are making their way in batches to the highly-anticipated social event of the year.

Cameras are clicking away and the fashionistas are striking the right post to show off their designer ensembles. Hats and feathers seem to be a common theme so far, with some outfits screaming drama. The weather is looking great, promising a great day filled with horse racing action as well as high fashion.

Marquees are adding the finishing touches to their set up and it is evident that no expense was spared. Each marquee offers a different VIP experience for guests.

Famous faces like Nomzamo Mbatha, Donovan Goliath, Ayanda Thabethe have already made a grand appearance. And more are expected to arrive in true celeb style - fashionably late, of course. In the meantime, these are the celebs spotted in the crowd.

Nandi Madida dressed in Ryan Keys and accessorising with a Jozeest hand band. Somizi Mhlongo didn’t come to play. He took a break from race day activities and chatted to us about what it’s like to be back at the event after a two-year hiatus.

“I think for me, personally, it brings so much joy and that not all hope is lost. We are grateful for life, more than anything else. We made it, we really made it,” he said. “It was at a point where we thought we’d never come back again, and here we are breathing and alive - that’s the most important part. On how he interpreted the theme, Somizi added, “I was very lazy, so I went literal - honey and bees, and that’s it.