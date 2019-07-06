Durban - The sun may have shown up to this year's Vodacom Durban July, but many A-listers and noisemakers, so far ... have yet to show their faces. It's been a slow start to the day with the most excitement being raised in the fashion arena.

Making their appearance so far are media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba, TV presenter Lerato Kganyago and Lalla Hirayama.

Internationally recognised South African singer, songwriter Yvonne Chaka Chaka - and on the local front, former deputy mayor of eThekwini Logie Naidoo were also spotted at Greyville.

On the hospitality front, this year's tent town seems to have decreased compared to previous years, however the crisp and clean looks make it more appealing and welcoming for guests.

Some of the more prominent marquees include The Glenlivet Jazztown, Chaise Lounge, Boomtown, La Gallaria, Pegasus Lounge, Cruz, The Beluga Lounge, Afrotainment and the Vodacom Marquee.

Media personality Khanyi Mbau arrives at the 2019 Vodacom Durban July. Video: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA).

As the day progresses, we hope to see racegoers and celebrities come out in their numbers to enjoy Durban's biggest horse racing event of the year.

Media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones arrives at the Vodacom Durban July. Video: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA).

The Vodacom Durban July is currently underway at the Greyville race course under the theme Stars of Africa.

The highly-anticipated event will see the likes of Kelly Khumalo, Somizi Mhlongo, Lady Zamar, Kwesta, Sjava, Cassper Nyovest and Chaka Chaka perform at the various marquees.

