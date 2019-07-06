Bonang Matheba at the Greyville racecourse for the Vodacom Durban July 2019. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)
Bonang Matheba at the Greyville racecourse for the Vodacom Durban July 2019. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)
Zodwa Wabantu at the Greyville racecourse in Durban. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA).
Zodwa Wabantu at the Greyville racecourse in Durban. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA).
Boity spotted at Chaise Lounge. Photo: IOL Lifestyle.
Boity spotted at Chaise Lounge. Photo: IOL Lifestyle.
DJ Tira arriving with helicopter together with the winners of the Fact Durban Rocks Marquee competition. Picture: MLUNGISI MBELE/African News Agency (ANA).
DJ Tira arriving with helicopter together with the winners of the Fact Durban Rocks Marquee competition. Picture: MLUNGISI MBELE/African News Agency (ANA).
Picture: MLUNGISI MBELE/African News Agency (ANA).
Picture: MLUNGISI MBELE/African News Agency (ANA).
Songstress Yvonne Chaka Chaka. Photo: IOL Lifestyle.
Songstress Yvonne Chaka Chaka. Photo: IOL Lifestyle.
Former deputy mayor of eThekwini Logie Naidoo Photo: IOL Lifestyle.
Former deputy mayor of eThekwini Logie Naidoo Photo: IOL Lifestyle.
Alyssia Birjalal/IOL Lifestyle.
Alyssia Birjalal/IOL Lifestyle.
Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)
Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)
Mpumi and Max Mpini were among some of the celebrities at the Greyville racecourse. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)
Mpumi and Max Mpini were among some of the celebrities at the Greyville racecourse. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)
Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA).
Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA).
Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA).
Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA).
Bontle Modiselle at the Greyville racecourse for this year's Vodacom Durban July. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)
Bontle Modiselle at the Greyville racecourse for this year's Vodacom Durban July. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)
Flymotion at the Greyville racecourse for this year's Vodacom Durban July. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA).
Flymotion at the Greyville racecourse for this year's Vodacom Durban July. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA).
Jessica Mbangeni, attending Vodacom Durban July 2019 at Greyville Racecourse. Photo: MLUNGISI MBELE.
Jessica Mbangeni, attending Vodacom Durban July 2019 at Greyville Racecourse. Photo: MLUNGISI MBELE.

Durban - The sun may have shown up to this year's Vodacom Durban July, but many A-listers and noisemakers, so far ... have yet to show their faces. 

It's been a slow start to the day with the most excitement being raised in the fashion arena.

Making their appearance so far are media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba, TV presenter Lerato Kganyago and Lalla Hirayama. 

Internationally recognised South African singer, songwriter Yvonne Chaka Chaka  - and on the local front, former deputy mayor of eThekwini Logie Naidoo were also spotted at Greyville.

On the hospitality front, this year's tent town seems to have decreased compared to previous years, however the crisp and clean looks make it more appealing and welcoming for guests.

Some of the more prominent marquees include The Glenlivet Jazztown, Chaise Lounge, Boomtown, La Gallaria, Pegasus Lounge, Cruz, The Beluga Lounge, Afrotainment and the Vodacom Marquee.
Media personality Khanyi Mbau arrives at the 2019 Vodacom Durban July. Video: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA).

As the day progresses, we hope to see racegoers and celebrities come out in their numbers to enjoy Durban's biggest horse racing event of the year.
Media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones arrives at the Vodacom Durban July. Video: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA).

The Vodacom Durban July is currently underway at the Greyville race course under the theme Stars of Africa. 

The highly-anticipated event will see the likes of Kelly Khumalo, Somizi Mhlongo, Lady Zamar, Kwesta, Sjava, Cassper Nyovest and Chaka Chaka perform at the various marquees.

Entertainment