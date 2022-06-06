LOOK: Connie Chiume celebrates her ‘platinum jubilee’

Award-winning actress Connie Chiume recently celebrated her “platinum jubilee” and 40 years in the industry in style. The star is well known for her stellar performances on TV and film over the years. She’s also starred in Hollywood hits like “Black Panther” and Beyoncé’s documentary and visual album “Black is King”.

On the small screen, she has played Mam'Sonto Molefe in “Gomora” among other roles. The 70-year old went all out to mark the milestones with family and industry friends at 012 Lifestyle Brooklyn on Saturday, while her actually birthday was on Sunday. Dressed to the nines with her make-up on fleek, she took to Instagram to post a few pictures along with the caption: “OFF TO MY PLATINUM JUBILEE AT @012_lifestyle_brooklyn 🎊🎊🎊 let’s go! Credits to: @sbu_makeupartist for my facebeat and @madira_matjeke for this lovely dress!! 🌸”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Chiume (@conniechiume) In another post she wrote: “This is the day that the lord has made! 🎂🎂🎂 Happy 70th Conzaa! Thank you to everyone who made yesterday possible, thank you for the gifts and birthday wishes!!!🎊🎊” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Chiume (@conniechiume) The event was attended by legendary industry actors and other folk, including “7de Laan” star KB Motsilanyane, Chiume’s fellow “Gomora“ star Sicelo Buthelezi, Thembsie Matu, veteran actor Israel Matseke-Zulu, who walked in on crutches, ”The River“ star Fezile Makhanya and actress and dancer Thembi Nyandeni. In a separate post on Twitter, Nyandeni is strutting her stuff on the dance floor in celebration of her friend’s success.

SPOTTED:



Thembi Nyandeni dancing.



The 64 year old entertainment industry legend is at Mme Connie Chiume’s 70th birthday party in Tshwane. #ConnieChiumeTurns70 #KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/Q7HzWLZGQ9 — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) June 4, 2022 On Instagram, Chiume’s daughter Nothando Mabuza sent a special shout-out to her mother. “My beautiful mother! OH WHAT A WONDERFUL SOUL YOU ARE. Look at how everyone respects and adores you! I am so proud to be your daughter! I am proud of you and where you are going and what you have become❤️I pray for many more years with you!!❤️❤️ I love you so so much Conzaa!” wrote Nothando Mabuza. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oh’hail The Coronated Queen👑 (@dynastyfuturebetty) Other local celebrities, including film-makers, who sent their well-wishes included Salamina Mosese, Elvis Chucks and Mmabatho Montsho.