LOOK: Cyan Boujee allegedly attacked by Corner Butcher owner

DJ and media personality Cyan Boujee took to Instagram on Monday to allege that she’d been assaulted by the owner of restaurant and live entertainment space, Corner Butcher Meat Café. “I was physically abused and punched around by the man pictured at his venue Corner Butcher during a gig today,” she said.

“Worse, he punched and slapped my female friends who were with me. I have opened a police case against him" She went on to claim that there was a murder at the venue a few weeks ago and that the place was very dangerous for both men and women. A few hours after her allegation, the venue put out a statement on Instagram where they contended that she was the aggressor and had attacked one of the performers at the venue.

“In the early hours of this morning, an unfortunate incident occurred at Corner Butcher as Cyan Boujee and her friends attacked one of the performers that were booked by Corner Butcher," it read. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honour Zuma 🇿🇦🇨🇳 (@cyan.boujee) The statement went on to read that the venue had no choice but to protect the artist, which they say led to the owner's T-shirt being torn and property being damaged.

@khawula_musa wrote: “Cyan Boujee is accused of starting a fight at Corner Butcher last night. New clip of Cyan emerges detailing what happened at Corner Butcher.” Cyan Boujee is accused of starting a fight at Corner Butcher last night.



New clip of Cyan emerges detailing what happened at Corner Butcher pic.twitter.com/PXKIwhP5Qk — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) December 27, 2021 Cyan responded to these counter allegations by posting a video in which she doubled down on her claims and thanked everyone who’d sent well wishes to her. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honour Zuma 🇿🇦🇨🇳 (@cyan.boujee) “I wanted to inform you guys that I have opened a case. I’m currently at the police station in Mamelodi East," she said.