LOOK: Cyan Boujee allegedly attacked by Corner Butcher owner
DJ and media personality Cyan Boujee took to Instagram on Monday to allege that she’d been assaulted by the owner of restaurant and live entertainment space, Corner Butcher Meat Café.
“I was physically abused and punched around by the man pictured at his venue Corner Butcher during a gig today,” she said.
“Worse, he punched and slapped my female friends who were with me. I have opened a police case against him"
She went on to claim that there was a murder at the venue a few weeks ago and that the place was very dangerous for both men and women.
A few hours after her allegation, the venue put out a statement on Instagram where they contended that she was the aggressor and had attacked one of the performers at the venue.
“In the early hours of this morning, an unfortunate incident occurred at Corner Butcher as Cyan Boujee and her friends attacked one of the performers that were booked by Corner Butcher," it read.
The statement went on to read that the venue had no choice but to protect the artist, which they say led to the owner's T-shirt being torn and property being damaged.
@khawula_musa wrote: “Cyan Boujee is accused of starting a fight at Corner Butcher last night. New clip of Cyan emerges detailing what happened at Corner Butcher.”
Cyan responded to these counter allegations by posting a video in which she doubled down on her claims and thanked everyone who’d sent well wishes to her.
“I wanted to inform you guys that I have opened a case. I’m currently at the police station in Mamelodi East," she said.
“I also wanna clarify just two things: there was no point where I fought with any girl about any guy, and there was no point in time where I fought with any artist."
She went on to say the main reason why they got into the fight with the owner of the establishment was because he owed her money from two previous gigs that she'd played at the venue.
"My manager tried to approach him and that's when everything just went south."