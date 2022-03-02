LOOK: DBN Gogo and Focalistic boo'ed up in Paris

Local amapiano artists DBN Gogo and Focalistic are out and about in Paris and the couple are serving some serious couple goals.

The happy couple took to their social media to share pictures of their night in Paris. The pictures shows the popular artists on the streets of Paris, looking all boo'ed up. The “Khuza Gogo” hitmaker captioned her pictures “from Paris, with love” and the love is certainly felt.

Both their posts were filled with comments, with fans and followers adoring their love. @Ona_LaBelle said: “Imagine speaking s’pitori le jou baby in Paris”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by De-Ben Gogo (@dbngogo) DBN Gogo and Focalistic’s trip to Paris is more than just a baecation, the couple have also had a few gigs in the city of love. Pushing piano, Focalistic performed at a sold-out show. DBN Gogo, on the other hand, played a set on the Off-White TikTok page.

DBN Gogo and Focalistic went public with their romance on Valentine's Day. Imagine speaking s’pitori le jou baby in Paris 🙆🏾‍♀️🙆🏾‍♀️🔥🔥 https://t.co/R6MTjRxS9p — O. (@Ona_LaBelle) March 1, 2022 DBN Gogo, Jeff Radebe’s daughter, posted a series of romantic videos on Twitter with a happy ending. She posted various flowers that she received, Chanel and Louis Vuitton gifts, and at the end of the video, there was Focalistic opening a bottle of champagne.