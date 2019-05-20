Denise Zimba. Picture: Supplied

Media personality and singer Denise Zimba is pregnant. "The Wedding Bashers" star announced her pregnancy on her Instagram account on Saturday, and revealed she had endometriosis.

"My doctor said I had endometriosis, and an urgent treatment was needed, which meant falling pregnant was indefinitely placed on the back burner. Only 1% possibility to conceive, even after treatment for some time. I was shocked, and felt less of a woman," the star said.

She further said that although she was no eager to fall pregnant, it was important to her to have her own family one day.

"I didn’t realize that falling pregnant can be quite a difficult and physically painful experience. It became clear that breaking away from work, and focusing on my family, the here and now that was incredibly fruitful and exciting, needed my entire focus. I have a beautiful relationship with an exceptional man, who I had to give up a few things - for the meantime - to nourish the partnership, and protect the process", she said in the post.









"On my 30th Birthday, I found out I was pregnant! My baby decided that anything is possible, even while my body was under construction. My human made its way through all odds, and was that 1% POSSIBILITY."









Celebrities like Pearl Modiadie, Zulu Mkhathini and K Naomi congratulated the star.

She also revealed that unlike other celebrity babies, hers will not have its own Instagram account.