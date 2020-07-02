LOOK: Denise Zimba pens sweet tribute to daughter on 1st birthday

Actress, television host and musician Denise Zimba penned a sweet tribute to her daughter Leah Lilli-Rose Schlichtig, who turned one on Wednesday, July 1. Taking to Twitter and Instagram the doting mom, wished her daughter a happy first birthday in a cute message, she wrote: “Thank you for choosing me and stressing me the f**k out!! The BEST GIFT the universe could ever give me. "You, my perfect human. "You, that matters more than anything in this world! You, who loves me so, and brings so much joy and unity, to your papa and I. You, who’s laugh is like no other. You, my perfect human. "Thank You Dookie for reminding me how powerful I really am. Happy 1st Birthday.”

Watch below some of the cute moments of Leah's special day.

Like many celebrities, the “Wedding Bashers” star shocked Mzansi when she announced her pregnancy on social media two months before she welcomed her daughter into the world.

The star had announced her pregnancy in May by sharing images of her nude maternity photoshoot on social media.

While fans and friends were celebrating Zimba’s new journey to motherhood, the star revealed health challenges, which led her to believe she didn’t stand a chance at being a mother.

“My doctor said I had endometriosis, and an urgent treatment was needed, which meant falling pregnant was indefinitely placed on the back burner. Only 1% possibility to conceive, even after treatment for some time. I was shocked, and felt less of a woman," she shared at the time.

Meanwhile, during a recent interview on SABC’s "Afternoon Express" the star revealed she had to postpone her wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was supposed to get married in April so lockdown happened about three to four weeks just before we were like finishing off with plans. My husband is from Germany so he had half of his family coming down, I had friends from the US, some from the UK coming down and so it was just like chaos I mean it still is because we could still kind of like don't know where we are with it... if we're going still going have a wedding.”

The star said she is looking forward to having her big day as soon as lockdown and the pandemic is over.

The former “Generations” actress is also releasing new music soon.

She said: “I’ve been meaning to release my album for the longest time. The album will be coming hopefully this year. A lot of my truth and my feeling are going to be splashed all over the album.”

But for now she will be dropping singles.

Watch the full interview below:



