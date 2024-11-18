LOOK: DJ Maphorisa celebrates his 37th birthday with a star-studded bash

DJ Maphorisa recently celebrated his 37th birthday in grand style.
The all-black soirée was held at the opulent Pharoah Motors in Sandton, which was transformed into a realm of luxury and sophistication, setting the perfect scene for music legends to come together in celebration.
The star-studded guest list included DJ Black Coffee, Kabza De Small, DJ Zinhle and her husband, Mörda, legendary DJ, Oskido, Master KG, Cassper Nyovest, Dbn Gogo and the Major League DJz.
Nadia Nakai, Pholoso “Toss” Masombuka, Babalwa M, Big Zulu and Lee Mackrazy were also among some of the notable names from the entertainment industry.
Known for his larger-than-life persona, DJ Maphorisa, made a grand entrance in a McLaren 600LT. He was also accompanied by a convoy of high-end vehicles, setting the tone for the night.
A highlight of the event was the elegant display of his iconic red Gusheshe adorned with white roses, symbolising the perfect blend of style and personal flair.
As the night unfolded, the stage was set for intensity and brilliance.
Guests were treated to a remarkable showcase featuring the talents of Kabza De Small, Bassie, Mark Khoza, Focalistic and Scotts Maphuma.
Each artist delivered a unique flavour of amapiano, underscoring the genre's vibrant energy and its ability to draw audiences into a euphoric dance experience.
Black Coffee electrified guests with a legendary set that has since flooded social media, earning him an outpouring of praise from attendees, who hailed it as a “surreal moment” of musical mastery.
As the closing beats faded, guests were left with an unforgettable memory - one that not only celebrated the present but also the enduring legacy of amapiano music.
This event was a vivid reminder of the talent that South Africa's musical landscape has to offer and the magic that happens when local legends unite on one stage.
Taking to Instagram, DJ Zinhle posted: “A night to remember 🖤 Happy Birthday Phori @djmaphorisa.”
Oskido posted a video with the caption: “Oskido’s Universe takes you inside DJ Maphorisa’s exclusive 🎉 37th birthday celebration🥂✨.”