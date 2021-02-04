LOOK: DJ Maphorisa teases new song 'Duduzane Ka Zuma'

Scorpion King DJ Maphorisa is getting ready to unless another banger following the long hiatus in groove music due to the previous lockdown regulations. Phori is no stranger to constantly releasing music as the local music producer at the early stages of the amapiano craze released three albums back-to-back in 2019. He was even bullied by Mzansi during that year’s festive season to release “Phoyisa” which came about after a video of Qwesta Kufet went viral. Taking to his Twitter page, the “Sandton” star shared a video teasing his upcoming single “Duduzane Ka Zuma” - which is about former president Jacob Zuma’s son. In the teaser clip, three girls are seen dancing with the song playing in the background with the lyrics so far saying: “Do you see what these kids are doing, these kids want Duduzane.”

Tweeps appear to be excited about the new track along with praising the dancing in the video and shared their thoughts online.

“The girl dancing in the middle is a whole mood,” said @maeselafana.

“Mark Khoza has one of the most powerful voice projections, I love his performances,” commented @ezra_mlotshwa.

“Let the good times begin,” said @son_kenzie.

“dancing comes naturally to the one in the middle,” commented @sanele_tshetsha.

“This track is going to cause problems watch the space,” said @Phoffy22.

“The girl in the middle can't believe I only watched her, ” commented @DeezyFlipSA.

“This sounds nice,” said @wise30152072.

“It's the girl in the middle for me!” commented @Siphokazi_Mbuzi.

“ARE YALL READY FOR THIS ONE,” said @MPURAPUDI.