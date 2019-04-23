It seems Christmas came early for DJ Tira's staff.
Taking to Instagram over the Easter weekend, record label owner and muso, Mthokozi Khathi aka DJ Tira, shared a photograph of his dancers in a Durban dealership- announcing that he has blessed his crew members with wheels and they won't be using taxis again.
"Got my kids some toys.... no more taxis. Shout out to CMH Nissan Durban," wrote DJ Tira.
Tira's followers and fellow musicians like Gigi Lamayne, Zakwe, and Simz Ngema commended the "Malume" hitmaker.
"You are the best !!!," commented rapper Gigi Lamayne.
"Whaaaaaaat 🔥🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏👏," added hip-hip artist Zakwe.
"Well done Malums!," wrote actress Simz Ngema.IOL