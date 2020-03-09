LOOK: DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi are friendship goals

Local music producer DJ Zinhle and "Queen Sono" star Pearl Thusi keep on supporting each even - if it's via a video call. On Saturday, the "Umlilo" hitmaker performed at the Annual Summer Chillout festival in Bloemfontein when none other than her BFF jumped on a video call to watch her doing her set. In the pictures shared on Twitter, Thusi is on the video call with Zinhle and is seen grooving to her set with Twitter user @lailannyane calling the dynamic duo "friendship goals".

I finally understand when they say @PearlThusi & @DJZinhle are friendship goals 🙆🏽‍♀️ Retweet if you see it 😊❤️ pic.twitter.com/eeiSZZmEeP — #TakeUpSpace (@lailannyane) March 7, 2020

The "My Name Is" producer also saw the post and said that Thusi is "so amazing".

Their fans also agreed that the two local stars are friendship goals.

Whoa wait...is she on video? To watch and listen to her play? This is amazing. A big SBWL ❤ — Smunchsmunch (@smunchsmunch) March 7, 2020

This is real love. Even couples have nothing on them pic.twitter.com/G44dZEudAV — TroubleGal (@Deartroublegal) March 8, 2020

I was there were she was playing in Bloem, I saw Pearl Thusi on Zinhles phone partying with her live as she was playing. I thot wow "if I got your back was a person, Pearl Thusi wud be to Zinhle". — Bakwena Princess 👑 (@KenosiMasiteng) March 8, 2020

Hold up!!!! She’s on video watching/dancing wow this is the kinda friendship I need right now this is so beautiful 😍😍 — Mitchelle Karoro (@mitchellekaroro) March 8, 2020

The peace of mind knowing that someone out there...got your back and loves you like that ❤ — 🌸Zinhle🌸 (@Zinhle09355035) March 8, 2020

The "Colours" hitmaker also won the Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer Award on Friday.

🏆 We are so excited to announce DJ Zinhle, as the winner of the Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer Award 2020! 👏🏼👏🏾👏🏿 Congratulations!! #LWS2020KZN pic.twitter.com/7qp4WLtxhG — Forbes Africa (@forbesafrica) March 6, 2020

DJ Zinhle also came out to support the former "Quantico" star last week at the red carpet premiere of "Queen Sono" held in Johannesburg.