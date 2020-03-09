EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle. Picture: Instagram
LOOK: DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi are friendship goals

Time of article published 4h ago

Local music producer DJ Zinhle and "Queen Sono" star Pearl Thusi keep on supporting each even - if it's via a video call. 

On Saturday, the "Umlilo" hitmaker performed at the Annual Summer Chillout festival in Bloemfontein when none other than her BFF jumped on a video call to watch her doing her set. 

In the pictures shared on Twitter, Thusi is on the video call with Zinhle and is seen grooving to her set with Twitter user @lailannyane calling the dynamic duo "friendship goals". 

The "My Name Is" producer also saw the post and said that Thusi is "so amazing". 

Their fans also agreed that the two local stars are friendship goals. 

The "Colours" hitmaker also won the Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer Award on Friday. 

DJ Zinhle also came out to support the former "Quantico" star last week at the red carpet premiere of "Queen Sono" held in Johannesburg. 

