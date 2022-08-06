LOOK: DJ Zinhle delivers on her promise to throw Oskido a graduation party

Having wealthy friends must be nice because in most instances if they promise you something, especially if money is involved, they will most likely deliver. Take for instance, DJ Zinhle who promised to throw the legendary DJ and producer Oskido a graduation party and has delivered.

Story continues below Advertisement

When Oskido shared that he had passed his five month project management course at the University of Pretoria, he shared that his good friend, DJ Zinhle had made him a promise to throw him a graduation party. “@djzinhle you promised a graduation party now you must deliver 💯,” Oskido wrote at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by oskidoibelieve (@oskidoibelieve) Earlier this week, DJ Zinhle threw her Kalawa Jazmee record label boss a fitting celebration for his latest achievement.

Taking to Instagram, DJ Zinhle posted a few snaps from their intimate affair which saw those with graduation gowns dressed in them. In her caption, the award-winning DJ remarked about how she was proud of Oskido. “@oskidoibelieve’s graduation party was filled with so much joy.. So proud of you Oski, higher and higher…,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) Over the years, the music pioneer and DJ Zinhle have formed a strong bond that goes beyond Zinhle being an artist at his label.

Story continues below Advertisement