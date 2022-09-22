Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, September 22, 2022

LOOK: DJ Zinhle dismisses Pearl Thusi

DJ Zinhle. Picture: Instagram

Published 3h ago

It’s been months since besties DJ Zinhle and actress Pearl Thusi ended their long-term friendship for reasons still unknown and it seems like there is no making amends for DJ Zinhle.

In a video that’s gone viral on social media, DJ Zinhle looks as if she is dismissing Thusi after she tried to get close to the DJ booth to dance with DJ Zinhle.

DJ Zinhle is clearly seen sharing a few words with Thusi while making hand gestures, which appears to indicate that she asked Thusi to move away from the booth.

Thusi, who looks a bit shocked, slowly backs off while DJ Zinhle’s new ride-or-die Brandon Reynolds seemingly put his hand in between the two.

DJ Zinhle continued her set as if nothing happened, but tweeps clearly spotted the divide between the former friends, who appear unlikely to reconnect any time soon.

After a tweep commented that tweeps were reading too much into the situation, @Salt_Vinegar_ commented: “lmao there’s no need to read into anything though… everything is clear here.”

@IngridMalibe wrote: “Better straight than fake.”

@Porschea_M said: “Cold 🥶🥶bruh.....damn😢🥹”

@ChrisExcel102 wrote: “Seems like Pearl is forcing things in this friendship and it’s not working.”

Meanwhile, DJ Zihle’s kids’ fathers seem to be getting along just fine.

Rapper AKA posted a picture of himself and Murdah Bongz on Twitter with the caption: “DAD MOTION. 🥁’’

AKA’s followers were happy to see this mature side of the rapper.

@JwaloFela_ wrote: “Cool. Matured and responsible dads.”

@LeeReloaded01 commented: “Good vibes !! Healthy vibes all the way.”

