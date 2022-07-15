LOOK: DJ Zinhle looking peng in a bikini with bestie Moozlie in Zanzibar

If there’s anyone who deserves a vacation right now it’s DJ and entrepreneur DJ Zinhle. The 39-year-old mother of two has been the brunt of incessant social media scrutiny over the last few weeks. After her most recent brush up with trolls last week when she told them that if they want to bully her they should do it openly and not in her DMs, DJ Zinhle has posted some racy bikini pictures during what looks like a vacation with her bestie, singer Moozlie.

The pair are joined on their trip by Brandon Reynolds. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) Moozlie is currently celebrating her eighth anniversary with her boyfriend, and music executive Sbuda Roc, who is also her manager. She took to Instagram to share the news and wished him a happy anniversary.

“Have you ever noticed how similar 8 & ♾ are? // Happy Anniversary Boo, I Love You,” she shared on her Instagram page. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomuzi Mabena (@moozlie) Yesterday, it was revealed that DJ Zinhle’s reality show “The Unexpected - DJ Zinhle” was nominated at the South African Film And Television Awards (Saftas) under the category Best Structured Soapie Reality Show. “AWARDS: DJ Zinhle scores a SAFTA nod. The entertainer’s reality show ‘The Unexpected — DJ Zinhle’, has received a nomination in the BEST STRUCTURED SOAPIE REALITY SHOW category. The show airs on @BET_Africa and is produced by Brightfire Pictures. #KgopoloReports #SAFTAs16.”

