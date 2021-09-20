LOOK: Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie share pictures from 'white wedding'

TV personality Dr Musa Mthombeni and former Miss SA Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni shared beautiful pictures from their white wedding. In July, Musa revealed he paid lobola and the happy couple held their traditional wedding.

Taking to Twitter he shared: “11 months ago, I asked the love of my life to be my girlfriend … today she’s my wife. Your cows were well fed.” The former Miss South Africa also shared her excitement at becoming Mrs Mthombeni. She said: “Say cheese Makoti. So will it be Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni or Liesl Mthombeni?”

“For about 18 months, my medical doctor has managed to steer clear of the dreaded Covid-19 virus but a couple of days ago he (read we) tested positive,” shared Liesl. She further explained that in spite of the challenges that come with contracting the virus, she and Mthombeni are both recovering well at home. She added: “What a crazy, HECTIC experience but as you can understand I am well taken care of ❤️🥺.