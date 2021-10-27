LOOK: Elaine hangs out with Normani and Lori Harvey in LA

Award-winning South African singer Elaine is living her best A-lister life in Los Angeles. This week Elaine was among a number of high profile celebrities who were invited to Lori Harvey’s skincare range launch.

Lori hosted some of the biggest names in Hollywood and friends as she launched SKN, her first skincare line. Elaine took to Instagram sharing images from the evening launch, showcasing that she met American singer Normani and Lori. See below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shining Star (@elaineofficial_) The “You're The One” hitmaker relocated to Los Angeles earlier this year, following in the footsteps of other South African stars like Nomzamo Mbatha and Thuso Mbedu. Last week it was announced that Elaine would form part of the roster of 54 artists, songwriters and producers selected to join the YouTube Black Voices Music Class of 2022. Among the acts from Australia, Brazil, Canada, US and the UK are eight African artists based in Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya.

Supported by the YouTube Black Voices Fund, the YouTube Black Voices Music Class of 2022 is a development programme designed to directly support and mentor black artists, songwriters and producers worldwide. Elaine said: “My dad also played a huge role in my love and admiration for music. “I’m constantly inspired by my experiences and my deep love for turning my feelings into art. The fund will give me – a black South African girl – the platform to be heard, seen and celebrated on a global stage.”