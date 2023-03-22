LOOK: Enhle Mbali debuts new bald look: ‘The first page is today’

Actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa shared with her 2.4 million Instagram followers her new bald look. “Bald-headed like a full moon shining. This is me . In my most raw state. I AM MBALENHLE MLOTSHWA MODISE MOGASE. Tswana girl from Soweto,” she wrote.

Mlotshwa explained that she is a “product of strong women” and is one herself. “My life from the beginning was never easy, although I wear it gracefully. I am a product of strong women and I myself am one. My imperfections have have permanently created perfect lessons. “A squire once told me it’s your story!! You write it!! You control it!! The first page is today rightfully so beza … LET THE STORY BEGIN. Pg1,” she wrote.

When a follower, @mbongisenikevin, commented on the post: “Uyagowaaa Mbali 💔💔 hope u get well soon 😢”, implying that she wasn’t okay, the actress let it be known she is the most joyful she has been. Mlotshwa responded: “@mbongisenikevin nope not at all my lovey. The most joyful Iv ever been. You want me to gowa? I don’t get it?” Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa’s response to a comment that implied she cut her hair because she is going through something Mlotshwa’s other followers commented that they loved the bald look on her but some also reflected that when a woman changes her hair, it does mean something.

Norma Gigaba commented: "New beginnings 🔥🔥🔥🔥👏👏." Shauwn Mkhize commented: "Then is no one who will tell it better than you ❤️." Over the past few months the actress has found herself in conversations on social media because of her entanglement with Justice Huni and his wife Valentine Bango, which played out in the public.