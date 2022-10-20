LOOK: Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa transforms into GBV victim in ‘Four Walls’

Actress Enhle Mbali Mlaotshwa’s career is busy with one projected lined up after another. Currently, she is in the SABC1 drama series “Good Men” and on Showmax’s first original fantasy series, “Blood Psalms”.

The actress also has projects that are yet to make their débuts; one such project is "Four Walls", a short-limited series which was announced in September. In “Four Walls” Mlotshwa portrays a married nurse named Grace Molotsi who is at her wits end. She then has her home invaded by two thugs on the run from the cops after a cash in transit robbery gone wrong. The helpless woman is taken hostage by the thugs while they’re planning their next move. What the men don’t know is that Grace holds a secret of her own.

In the first released images of the show fans get to see Mlotshwa completely transformed into character. Her face is bruised, swollen and she appears to be someone who has gone through a lot. Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa as Grace Molotsi in ‘Four Walls’. Picture: Supplied Speaking about the role, she said: "Playing Grace was incredibly fun for me as a performer.

“I had the responsibility to ensure that the story of many women was told in an authentic and heart-warming manner. I had to ensure that every second was jam-packed with Grace thinking, feeling, walking and breathing like a woman who is experiencing the most severe kind of GBV,” she explained. She added: “Also bringing it home and letting people into the homes of women who go through such abuse, the desperation that comes with it so they may feel some form of empathy and start conversations that lead to real change in a country ridden with painful statistics of GBV". Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa as Grace Molotsi in “Four Walls”. Picture: Supplied The short-limited series, which is slated for an international festival premiere and run in 2022, also stars Khulu Skenjane and Jeff Jackson as Grootman and Dice respectively.

Viewers can look forward to watching Gift Leotlela, Terrence Ngwila as Lefa and Xolani, and the legendary Isaac Matseke Zulu as the voice of Ace. Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa as Grace Molotsi in ‘Four Walls’. Picture: Supplied The short-limited series is written and directed by Kgosana Monchusi (“A Safe Bet”, “Opus”), Juvais Dunn and Menzi Mzimela. Premiere dates for “Four Walls” are yet to be announced.