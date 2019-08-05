Sbahle Mpisani. Picture: Instagram

It seems fitness fundi Sbahle Mpisane seems to be well on her way to recovery after her near-death car accident where her BMW M4 crashed on Durban’s Victoria Embankment in the early hours of Women’s Day last year. Following her discharge in hospital in November, Mpisane’s been updating her over 1.2 million Instagram followers with her progress, which included mostly her daily exercise routines with her personal trainer.

Over the weekend, she shared an video of herself riding her “ferrari” on a ramp in Richards Bay, captioning the post “Beautiful weekend at Richards Bay. I’m nervous because swimming in my Ferrari wheelchair is gonna be tricky #VidaFiesta”.

She also posted a sexy snap of herself in a long sleeve white bikini with pattern embellishments.

In spite of her challenges in her journey to recovery, the fitness junkie has also had to deal with memory loss.

When she spoke out about having amnesia, social media went into a frenzy, with many accusing her of lying.

However, setting the record straight, she said: “I never faked my amnesia or not having recollection of my past relationships.

"Once I gained access to my phone and social media in December, I got exposed to the true nature of it all. I had to choose me and walk away from anything and anyone that was of no good to my road to recovery,” she shared on Instagram.



