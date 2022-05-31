LOOK: Focalistic and DBN Gogo celebrate their birthdays on consecutive days

"Jolang". That was producer and DJ DBN Gogo's message as she posted a bouquet of red roses and a Louis Vuitton gift bag on her Instagram stories yesterday. Jolang loosely translates to "you should date", and judging by the tag on the story, none other than her bae Focalistic, the gift came from the “Ke Star” hitmaker right in time for her birthday.

"Happy Birthday best friend ❤️✨@DBNGOGO," Focalistic posted. Happy Birthday best friend ❤️✨@DBNGOGO pic.twitter.com/nlS3VgPuM7 — President ya Straata 👨🏾‍💼 (@FOCALISTIC) May 30, 2022 He went on to share several Instagram Stories of him and his superstar partner all loved up. This comes just a day after DBN Gogo herself took to social media to wish Focalistic a happy birthday. "Happy birthday my ❤️ @FOCALISTIC," DBN Gogo posted.

Happy birthday my ❤️ @FOCALISTIC pic.twitter.com/2qcrzTJ2un — uMaka Mah 👵🏽 (@DBNGOGO) May 28, 2022 The couple came out publicly around Valentines Day when the “Khuza Gogo” hitmaker shared a Twitter thread showing off gifts she'd received, a teddy bear, some candy, as well as Louis Vuitton and Chanel gift boxes, before revealing that they'd come from Focalistic. Wasting no time, the couple visited Paris and shared several pictures and videos together out and about in the city of love shortly afterwards. The amapiano rapper is currently in the midst of his “Straata Nation Address” tour of North America. The most recent leg of the tour took him to Phoenix, Arizona while next up he'll be headed to Chicago.

The couple are both set to feature on Felo Le Tee's hotly anticipated upcoming project, "Contagious". "On this one @FeloLeTee worked with @FOCALISTIC, @DBNGOGO, @ViscaMolapo, @myztro_sa, and @unclewaffffles to name a few. Dlala 'Contagi😍us' utlwe monate. ▶️," Sony Music Entertainment Africa shared on Twitter. On this one @FeloLeTee worked with @FOCALISTIC, @DBNGOGO, @ViscaMolapo, @myztro_sa, and @unclewaffffles to name a few



Dlala 'Contagi😍us' utlwe monate.



▶️https://t.co/CI6tsuJ9Xt pic.twitter.com/AANJ3V6LRu — Sony Music Africa (@SonyMusicAfrica) May 26, 2022