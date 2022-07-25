LOOK: ‘Fried Barry’ among winners of the 9th Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards

Winners of the ninth Simon “Mabhunu” Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards were announced during the annual Durban International Film Festival on July 23. Under the theme “Glam Night at the Sabela’s”, James C Williamson’s “Fried Barry” took the award for Best Feature Film, while Andile Buwa’s film scooped an impressive four awards, including Best Micro-Budget Made For TV; Best Film in IsiZulu, Best Supporting Actress: Film (Mandisa Vilakazi) and Best Newcomer Actor: Film (Vuyo Biyela).

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FRIED BARRY (@friedbarrymovie) Lamar Bonhomme’s “Time and Tide” won Best Short Film and “Between The Tides” took home the Best Documentary Short. The annual awards ceremony recognises excellence within the KwaZulu-Natal film and television industry and continues to shine the spotlight on the great strides being made across South Africa, with a particular focus on KZN. This year, award-winning film-maker, Junaid Ahmed was awarded with the Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously for this impressive slate of films, supported by the National Film and Video Foundation.

The film-maker also directed “More Than Just A Game”, for which Sony Pictures International acquired the international distribution rights and which was broadcast in over 40 countries. Ahmed is well know for his films “Happiness is a Four Letter Word”, starring A-listers Khanyi Mbau, Renate Stuurman and Mmabatho Montsho. Take a look at the full list of winners below:

Story continues below Advertisement

Best TV Actor Thobani Nzuzu – “Ehostela” Best Actress

Story continues below Advertisement

Baby Cele – “Uzalo” Best Supporting Act Khaya Dladla – “Ehostela”

Story continues below Advertisement

Best Supporting Actress Fundiswa Zwane – “ Imbewu” Best Newcomer Actor

Khanyisani Kheswa – “Vula Vula” Best Newcomer Actress Nompumelelo Vilakazi – “Diep City”

Best Actor in Film Byron McNeil – “Time and Tide” Best Actress

Rizelle Januk – “Time and Tide” Best Supporting Actor Sir. Roelof Twijnstra – “Tokoloshe The Calling”

Best Supporting Actress Mandisa Vilakazi – “Salamina” Best Newcomer Actor

Vuyo Biyela – “Salamina” Best Newcomer Actress Thulisile Dlamini – “Help”

Best Director in Film Richard Green – “Tokoloshi The Calling” Best Screenplay in Short Film

Tanner Mitchison – “Nineteen Eighty-Six” Best Micro-Budget Made for TV Andile Buwa – “Salamina”

Best Use of KZN Filming Location Ndoni Kandima – “Africa” Best Use of KZN in Music Video

Thokozani Khumalo Zulomnyama RSA feat Scelo Gowane – “Egoli” Best Feature Film James C Williamson – “Fried Barry”

Best Film in IsiZulu Andile Buwa – “Salamina” Best Short Film

Lamar Bonhomme – “Time and Tide” Best Documentary Jess Lambson – “Between the Tides”

Best Enviro Wildlife Film Jamila Janna – “Hluleka Wildcost Wallflower” Best Student Film