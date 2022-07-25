LOOK: ‘Fried Barry’ among winners of the 9th Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards

Winners of the ninth Simon “Mabhunu” Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards were announced during the annual Durban International Film Festival on July 23.
Under the theme “Glam Night at the Sabela’s”, James C Williamson’s “Fried Barry” took the award for Best Feature Film, while Andile Buwa’s film scooped an impressive four awards, including Best Micro-Budget Made For TV; Best Film in IsiZulu, Best Supporting Actress: Film (Mandisa Vilakazi) and Best Newcomer Actor: Film (Vuyo Biyela).
Lamar Bonhomme’s “Time and Tide” won Best Short Film and “Between The Tides” took home the Best Documentary Short.
The annual awards ceremony recognises excellence within the KwaZulu-Natal film and television industry and continues to shine the spotlight on the great strides being made across South Africa, with a particular focus on KZN.
This year, award-winning film-maker, Junaid Ahmed was awarded with the Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously for this impressive slate of films, supported by the National Film and Video Foundation.
The film-maker also directed “More Than Just A Game”, for which Sony Pictures International acquired the international distribution rights and which was broadcast in over 40 countries.
Ahmed is well know for his films “Happiness is a Four Letter Word”, starring A-listers Khanyi Mbau, Renate Stuurman and Mmabatho Montsho.
Take a look at the full list of winners below:
Best TV Actor
Thobani Nzuzu – “Ehostela”
Best Actress
Baby Cele – “Uzalo”
Best Supporting Act
Khaya Dladla – “Ehostela”
Best Supporting Actress
Fundiswa Zwane – “ Imbewu”
Best Newcomer Actor
Khanyisani Kheswa – “Vula Vula”
Best Newcomer Actress
Nompumelelo Vilakazi – “Diep City”
Best Actor in Film
Byron McNeil – “Time and Tide”
Best Actress
Rizelle Januk – “Time and Tide”
Best Supporting Actor
Sir. Roelof Twijnstra – “Tokoloshe The Calling”
Best Supporting Actress
Mandisa Vilakazi – “Salamina”
Best Newcomer Actor
Vuyo Biyela – “Salamina”
Best Newcomer Actress
Thulisile Dlamini – “Help”
Best Director in Film
Richard Green – “Tokoloshi The Calling”
Best Screenplay in Short Film
Tanner Mitchison – “Nineteen Eighty-Six”
Best Micro-Budget Made for TV
Andile Buwa – “Salamina”
Best Use of KZN Filming Location
Ndoni Kandima – “Africa”
Best Use of KZN in Music Video
Thokozani Khumalo Zulomnyama RSA feat Scelo Gowane – “Egoli”
Best Feature Film
James C Williamson – “Fried Barry”
Best Film in IsiZulu
Andile Buwa – “Salamina”
Best Short Film
Lamar Bonhomme – “Time and Tide”
Best Documentary
Jess Lambson – “Between the Tides”
Best Enviro Wildlife Film
Jamila Janna – “Hluleka Wildcost Wallflower”
Best Student Film
Tanner Mitchison – “A Measure of Distance”.