Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, July 25, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

LOOK: ‘Fried Barry’ among winners of the 9th Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards

‘Fried Barry’ won Best Feature Film at the 9th Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela KZN Film and Television Award. Picture: Instagram.

‘Fried Barry’ won Best Feature Film at the 9th Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela KZN Film and Television Award. Picture: Instagram.

Published 29m ago

Share

Winners of the ninth Simon “Mabhunu” Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards were announced during the annual Durban International Film Festival on July 23.

Under the theme “Glam Night at the Sabela’s”, James C Williamson’s “Fried Barry” took the award for Best Feature Film, while Andile Buwa’s film scooped an impressive four awards, including Best Micro-Budget Made For TV; Best Film in IsiZulu, Best Supporting Actress: Film (Mandisa Vilakazi) and Best Newcomer Actor: Film (Vuyo Biyela).

Story continues below Advertisement

Lamar Bonhomme’s “Time and Tide” won Best Short Film and “Between The Tides” took home the Best Documentary Short.

The annual awards ceremony recognises excellence within the KwaZulu-Natal film and television industry and continues to shine the spotlight on the great strides being made across South Africa, with a particular focus on KZN.

This year, award-winning film-maker, Junaid Ahmed was awarded with the Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously for this impressive slate of films, supported by the National Film and Video Foundation.

More on this

The film-maker also directed “More Than Just A Game”, for which Sony Pictures International acquired the international distribution rights and which was broadcast in over 40 countries.

Ahmed is well know for his films “Happiness is a Four Letter Word”, starring A-listers Khanyi Mbau, Renate Stuurman and Mmabatho Montsho.

Take a look at the full list of winners below:

Story continues below Advertisement

Best TV Actor

Thobani Nzuzu – “Ehostela”

Best Actress

Story continues below Advertisement

Baby Cele – “Uzalo”

Best Supporting Act

Khaya Dladla – “Ehostela”

Story continues below Advertisement

Best Supporting Actress

Fundiswa Zwane – “ Imbewu”

Best Newcomer Actor

Khanyisani Kheswa – “Vula Vula”

Best Newcomer Actress

Nompumelelo Vilakazi – “Diep City”

Best Actor in Film

Byron McNeil – “Time and Tide”

Best Actress

Rizelle Januk – “Time and Tide”

Best Supporting Actor

Sir. Roelof Twijnstra – “Tokoloshe The Calling”

Best Supporting Actress

Mandisa Vilakazi – “Salamina”

Best Newcomer Actor

Vuyo Biyela – “Salamina”

Best Newcomer Actress

Thulisile Dlamini – “Help”

Best Director in Film

Richard Green – “Tokoloshi The Calling”

Best Screenplay in Short Film

Tanner Mitchison – “Nineteen Eighty-Six”

Best Micro-Budget Made for TV

Andile Buwa – “Salamina”

Best Use of KZN Filming Location

Ndoni Kandima – “Africa”

Best Use of KZN in Music Video

Thokozani Khumalo Zulomnyama RSA feat Scelo Gowane – “Egoli”

Best Feature Film

James C Williamson – “Fried Barry”

Best Film in IsiZulu

Andile Buwa – “Salamina”

Best Short Film

Lamar Bonhomme – “Time and Tide”

Best Documentary

Jess Lambson – “Between the Tides”

Best Enviro Wildlife Film

Jamila Janna – “Hluleka Wildcost Wallflower”

Best Student Film

Tanner Mitchison – “A Measure of Distance”.

Related Topics:

KwaZulu-NatalEntertainmentFilmFestive

Share