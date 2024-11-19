LOOK: Helen Zille sashays onto the drag scene... but she says she will never do it again

One of Mzansi’s most fierce and feisty political leaders, Helen Zille, has channelled her inner fashionista after a daring transformation, dressing up as a drag queen to make an appearance on the show “Die Tollie & Manila Show”. But the outspoken Zille, who is famous for her wily tongue and stirring in politics, has boldly declared although the experience was fun, she will never do it again.

“Scary. It was terrifying to see myself like that!” she shared. “I think you should always try something once,” she said. Zille is the chairperson of the Democratic Alliance’s Federal Council. She was invited to the “Die Tollie & Manila Show” a fresh, high-energy talk show where popular Mzansi celebs team up with drag queens, Tollie Parton and Manila von Teez for an unforgettable evening of open conversations, fun games, and non-stop entertainment, with a mixture of slaying fabulous drag looks.

Zille channelled her fashionista side as she transformed into “Zille Vanilla”, leaving her boring signature sharp suits for a stunning full drag transformation. When asked if she would try it again, Zille said that some things should only remain as a once in a lifetime experience. While she said that she would not do it again, Zille said that her favourite part of the experience was the novelty of it and that the experience was an important reminder to herself.