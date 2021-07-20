LOOK: Inno Matijane’s bootylicious pic gets ‘straight’ men hot under the collar

Destiny’s Child said it best in their 2001 hit, “Bootylicious”: “I don't think you’re ready for this ’cause my body too bootylicious for ya, babe.” And it seems that that is the case where one local reality television star is concerned.

This past weekend, Inno Matijane had social media users twirling after he posted a picture of himself that clearly showed off his buttocks. The star of “The Way Ngingakhona”, who also recently released his debut single, had many Twitter users questioning their sexuality. “The Way Ngingakhona” follows the lives of 3 members of the LGBTQIA+ community and their daily struggles and success. Inno, who identifies as a gay man, had “straight” men drooling over the picture he posted.

Inno, who also recently released his debut single, captioned the picture “Peng tingz”. Peng tingz pic.twitter.com/owjgNWe7o1 — Inno Matijane (@innomatijane) July 17, 2021 Many tweeps responded to Inno saying that although they were straight, they were attracted to him. Others noted that his picture was “making men question their sexuality”. See reactions below: