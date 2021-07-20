LOOK: Inno Matijane’s bootylicious pic gets ‘straight’ men hot under the collar
Destiny’s Child said it best in their 2001 hit, “Bootylicious”: “I don't think you’re ready for this ’cause my body too bootylicious for ya, babe.”
And it seems that that is the case where one local reality television star is concerned.
This past weekend, Inno Matijane had social media users twirling after he posted a picture of himself that clearly showed off his buttocks.
The star of “The Way Ngingakhona”, who also recently released his debut single, had many Twitter users questioning their sexuality.
“The Way Ngingakhona” follows the lives of 3 members of the LGBTQIA+ community and their daily struggles and success. Inno, who identifies as a gay man, had “straight” men drooling over the picture he posted.
Peng tingz pic.twitter.com/owjgNWe7o1— Inno Matijane (@innomatijane) July 17, 2021
Many tweeps responded to Inno saying that although they were straight, they were attracted to him. Others noted that his picture was “making men question their sexuality”.
See reactions below:
"I'm straight.. " ".. But.." https://t.co/5Nd8YuYnWH pic.twitter.com/8ha75RaCA1— Sphe 🦍 (@Afrikanwolf) July 18, 2021
Am straight but angeke usinde pic.twitter.com/wUK9EyGw6x— MoRISKY (@Yams_6aliso) July 17, 2021
In no why you so fine. Aowa I'm straight but you on point.— King-Dre (@Dre_Anderz) July 17, 2021
Guys in the comments pic.twitter.com/ZqDq8rfFnk— Mzurâ ® (@MzuraVanie) July 18, 2021
Bo "I'm straight but" laba Lana... https://t.co/v7rSK2rnDG— Imperfect❤ (@Lindt_Zwane) July 18, 2021
In a 2020 interview with IOL Entertainment, Inno spoke about his reasons behind joining the cast of the hit Moja Love show.
“I actually went to the Moja Love offices for an audition for a music show and I was introduced to Tholang Motsumi, who was also there. One of the producers told me about an idea they had for a reality show and I said why don’t we have a show that focuses on the LGBTQI+ community - and that’s how it all came about. I said yes because I wanted to be a part of a show that empowers others when they watch it. It was important to educate people of the daily struggles and lives of people in the LGBTQIA+ community and this show does that,” he said.