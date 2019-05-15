"The Queen" actor and former Vuzu Amp presenter, Dineo Moeketsi and her bae, rapper Solo, got married in a tightly kept secret wedding at the The Kitchen L’antico Giardiono, in Lanseria Johannesburg at the weekend. The wedding ceremony took place on Saturday was attended by celebrities such as Mo Setumo, Fezile Makhanya, Rami Chuene, Thando Thabethe, Kwesta and his wife Yolanda, Nomuzi Mabena, Kid X, among others.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday the award-winning rapper shared with his over 17 000 followers that he walked down the aisle to HHP's "Love of My Lewe".

"I walked down the isle to HHP's "Love of My Lewe," wrote the rapper.

While couple haven't released any official snaps yet, the hashtag "Solo Takes Dineo" was used by some guests who shared behind-the-scenes snippets on social media.