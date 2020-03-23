EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Lerato Kganyago. Picture: Instagram
Lerato Kganyago. Picture: Instagram

LOOK: Inside Lerato Kganyago’s traditional wedding

By Entertainment Writer Time of article published 19m ago

Media personality Lerato Kganyago has shared some snaps from her intimate traditional wedding that took place a week ago. 

The star wedded Thami Ndlala in front of her family and celebrity friends like Dineo Ranaka, Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung , Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo  and Gert-Johan Coetzee. 

Lerato posted a picture over the weekend standing with her uncles, former SABC spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago and South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago alongside her. 

She captioned the picture, " My Family over everything". 

My Family over everything 🕊

Somizi posted a picture of himself and his husband in matching outfits. Other guests also posted videos and pictures on social media of the wedding. Last week, Lerato revealed the good news on her #AskAMan segment on Metro FM's "The Bridge", which she co-hosts with Dineo, Somizi and Naked DJ. 
Excited to announced her new status, Lerato said: “I am a woman, I’m a married woman, that is.”

