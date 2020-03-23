LOOK: Inside Lerato Kganyago’s traditional wedding

The star wedded Thami Ndlala in front of her family and celebrity friends like Dineo Ranaka, Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung , Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo and Gert-Johan Coetzee.

Lerato posted a picture over the weekend standing with her uncles, former SABC spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago and South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago alongside her. Media personality Lerato Kganyago has shared some snaps from her intimate traditional wedding that took place a week ago.





She captioned the picture, " My Family over everything".









Halala @leratokganyago traditional wedding from MOTAUNG Mhlongo pic.twitter.com/ITV0QYIrY2 — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) March 21, 2020

Congratulations to Lerato Kganyago pic.twitter.com/ajx3qwhTdp — Mrs Boobles ❤ (@kamogelo_32) March 21, 2020

- Q U A R A N T I N E - pic.twitter.com/ub9ZkLjL66 — new single 27/03/20 🎶🔥 (@Naked_Dj) March 22, 2020

Excited to announced her new status, Lerato said: “I am a woman, I’m a married woman, that is.”

Somizi posted a picture of himself and his husband in matching outfits.Other guests also posted videos and pictures on social media of the wedding.Last week, Lerato revealed the good news on her #AskAMan segment on Metro FM's "The Bridge", which she co-hosts with Dineo, Somizi and Naked DJ.