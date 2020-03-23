LOOK: Inside Lerato Kganyago’s traditional wedding
Media personality Lerato Kganyago has shared some snaps from her intimate traditional wedding that took place a week ago.
The star wedded Thami Ndlala in front of her family and celebrity friends like Dineo Ranaka, Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung , Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo and Gert-Johan Coetzee.
Lerato posted a picture over the weekend standing with her uncles, former SABC spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago and South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago alongside her.
She captioned the picture, " My Family over everything".
Other guests also posted videos and pictures on social media of the wedding.
Halala @leratokganyago traditional wedding from MOTAUNG Mhlongo pic.twitter.com/ITV0QYIrY2— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) March 21, 2020
Congratulations to Lerato Kganyago. She looks very happy... And she is deserving #LkgTd#QuarantineOnlineParty #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/k3qsrV1t3i— Like A River (@sabatamkhl) March 21, 2020
Lerato Kganyago gets married. pic.twitter.com/vqpEPeoI73— PopPulse (@PopPulseSA) March 21, 2020
Lerato Kganyago and hubby.— PopPulse (@PopPulseSA) March 21, 2020
Via @craigbjacobs pic.twitter.com/o7DYCFm3p7
Congratulations to Lerato Kganyago pic.twitter.com/ajx3qwhTdp— Mrs Boobles ❤ (@kamogelo_32) March 21, 2020
Last week, Lerato revealed the good news on her #AskAMan segment on Metro FM's "The Bridge", which she co-hosts with Dineo, Somizi and Naked DJ.
- Q U A R A N T I N E - pic.twitter.com/ub9ZkLjL66— new single 27/03/20 🎶🔥 (@Naked_Dj) March 22, 2020
Excited to announced her new status, Lerato said: “I am a woman, I’m a married woman, that is.”