LOOK: IOL Entertainment digi magazine issue 4 celebrates the talent in Africa

In the first quarterly edition of IOL Entertainment for 2022, we celebrate the abundance of talent on SA soil and the African continent. Gone are the days when we turned to the global industry for validation and opportunity.

Today, the international industry is turning to Africa, wanting to cast our actors and collaborate with our artists. And this major stride is an undeniable win for us. In this edition, we look at Kelly Khumalo carving her own path with that fierce determination she’s known for. And she remains unfazed by the upcoming Netflix documentary that is looking into the murder of her baby daddy – refusing to entertain any discussion around it either.

The battle scars from being trolled clearly remain a painful reminder of that dark time in her life. The cast of the ’Young, Famous & African’ series. Picture: Supplied “Young, Famous & African” is a game-changer offering. Instead of turning to Hollywood for our aspirational fix, this series introduces the rich and famous stars that are on our own doorstep. It’s got swag, spicy personalities and a sexy approach. I love it!

On the subject of unscripted offerings, we introduce the cast of “The Real Housewives of Lagos”. Expect those claws to come out after those niceties are dispensed with in episode one. We also pay homage to Thuso Mbedu, who is flying the SA flag proudly in Hollywood. She is the undeniable darling of Tinseltown at the moment.

Of course, we couldn’t ignore the biggest event of the week – that jaw-dropping slap that Will Smith planted on Chris Rock’s face at the Oscars. Our comedians weighed in on the drama that got everyone talking and left the showbiz industry divided. Sadly, the ripples of that impetuous act won’t die down any time soon. Click here to enjoy the full edition of the latest IOL Entertainment magazine.