LOOK: Jessica Nkosi throws lavish 2nd birthday party for her daughter

Thank you to @rorisangevent for bringing my vision of the perfect “PJ Party” to life 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼

🎈🎈🎈My balloon arrangement was by: @triplek_creations

Cake was by: @hlculinary_experience (they also have theee best fine dining experiences)

Fans and favourite aunties were seemingly impressed, gushing over the Namisa’s party, below are some of their reactions on Instagram.

“Oh my word this is soo sweet 😍😍 just perfect ❤️” commented The River actress Linda Mtoba”

“So beautiful. Well done mommy ❤️” wrote model and TV host Ayantha Thabethe.

“Nchooooo mommy!!!! 🌸🥰💕,” commented Blood and Water star Gail Mabalane.

“So stunning Mommy. Zuko and I tried to call her that day but Mommy must have been busy setting this up ❤️” said Housekeeper actress Kayise Ngqula.

“So cute 😍😍😍” commented Muvhango actress Buhle Samuels.

In spite of the breakup rumours between Dlamini and Nkosi following cheating allegations, the couple seemed all loved up at their daughter’s party.

Just over a year ago, Nkosi confirmed the break-up in a series of now-deleted social media posts. Nkosi accused Dlamini of being unfaithful during their relationship.