LOOK: Jo-Ann Strauss is expecting baby number 4

Jo-Ann Strauss and her hubby Michael Held are expecting their fourth child. The former Miss South Africa and TV host made the announcement on Mother’s Day, sharing the exciting news with over 520 followers on Instagram and Twitter along with a beautiful image of herself in an African print jumpsuit, revealing her cute baby bump. The star is seen posing with a matching face mask and sparkling black heels, overlooking the breath-taking table mountain. “Happy Mothers Day from the Mother City. Best gift ever is feeling this little one kicking,” she wrote on Twitter. Sharing the heart-warming message on Instagram, the doting mom wrote: “Being a mother is something I will never take for granted. And being blessed with our fourth baby later this year is beyond our wildest dreams.

The star also paid tribute to all other moms across the nation: “Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there. To the moms who are waiting for their babies, those who are longing for theirs and who have yet to receive them.

The former "Top Billing" star also expressed her concerns around being an expectant mother during the coronavirus outbreak, she said: “It is a surreal time to be expecting, a truly strange time to experience joy and hope when the world has changed so much.

"I am grateful that our little one is in a safe place and that her/ his brother and sisters are already so protective and excited. I only wish I could have my mom with me, but we’ll be together again eventually."

See the full statement:

Fans and friends flooded the beauty queen's timeline with congratulatory messages.

Celebrity chef and TV host Lorna Maseko commented: "Aaaahhhhh the best news I’ve heard all day.... congratulations my gorgeous.

Actress, filmmaker and new mom Salamina Mosese wrote: "Beautiful 💖.

Metro FM news anchor Mel Bala commented: "Happy Mothers Day! 💕💐 Congratulations Jo."

"Congratulations ❤️," added Celebrity publicist and TV host Jarred Doyle.

"I’m so happy for you Jo! Congratulations and happy Mother’s Day! I remember you saying to me “I think I’m gonna squeeze in having one more baby”😂 so happy you did it," wrote Fashion blogger Aqeelah Harron Ally.