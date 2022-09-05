Julius Malema took the stage on Sunday night to once again show off his DJing abilities this time alongside Major League DJz. The popular politician joined the DJ duo as they attempted to set a new world record for the longest DJ set by a duo during a live Balcony Mix Xperience showcase at Joburg’s Katy’s Palace.

Story continues below Advertisement

The EFF leader DJ’d for just under an hour shortly after midnight as the popular amapiano twin DJ duo approached the 75-hour mark. Throughout the evening various other DJs joined the duo on stage, including the likes of “Wamuhle” hitmaker Slade and “Ivy League” star Kelvin Momo. Ch’cco, Stilo Magolide, 031Choppa, DJ Speedsta, Dr Peppa, Venom and Shishiliza are other industry personalities who made appearances over the three-day event. The venue was also packed with supporters who came to witness the DJs make history.

Julius Malema on the DJ decks alongside Major League DJz. Picture: Instagram Focalistic, who recently won the award for Best Southern African Artiste Of The Year at the 15th annual The Headies awards, also made an appearance on Sunday night and graced the stage to perform his latest hit “Sjepa” while Malema was DJ’ing. “This goal tested us in every way, and we’ve come out stronger, more focused and more determined in the pursuit of our global ambitions. “To our amazing team, words aren’t enough to express our gratitude, we are forever indebted to you for bringing to life our sometimes ‘crazy’ ideas. South Africa we did it! It’s PIANO TO THE WORLD,” expressed the duo in a statement.

Story continues below Advertisement

LOOK: Julius Malema plays alongside Major League DJz as they set new 75-hour world record... @TheBalconyMix

"Dlala Malema, dlala Malema" pic.twitter.com/EYOEiRtp9V — Oluthando Keteyi (@ThisLove_K) September 5, 2022 Malema and Major League DJz have increasingly formed a strong public relationship over the past year. Earlier in the year the award-winning producer and DJ duo and Malema were pictured together in Ibiza, Spain while Malema and his wife attended a wedding and the twins were playing a solo show there. Malema later applauded them for their success. “MALEMA: Look at what this amaPiano is doing internationally,” he said. “I was in Ibiza, those boys of Major League were making things happen there.” MALEMA: Look at what this amaPiano is doing internationally. I was in Ibiza, those boys of Major League were making things happen there. #CIConPodcastAndChill — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 18, 2022 Major League DJz’s Balcony Mix Xperience has been a major contributor to their success since it first thrust them into the global limelight during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

Story continues below Advertisement