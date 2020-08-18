LOOK: Kabelo Mabalane defends Gail’s bikini post after trolls come for her

With winter still very much a guest and the cold front hitting most in Mzansi, the desire to have warmer weather and hit the beach, or the complex pool is something everyone has. However, when one famous face let her fans know she wanted to outside in a bikini, she was unfortunately dragged. Actress Gail Mabalane, who also is the wife of musician Kabelo Mabalane who just happens to be a pastor, was dragged for posting a picture of herself in a bikini. The “Blood & Water” star posted a picture of herself in a blue bikini which was accompanied by a caption saying “Life before corona”. She also used the very popular hashtag, Sbwl. Many of Gail’s followers loved the picture and many commented on it saying she was looking amazing. “Idols SA” judge Unathi Nkayi called the post “perfection” while reigning Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Laurel and actress Simphiwe Ngema also commented on it. View this post on Instagram Life before corona.#SBWL #FBF A post shared by GAIL MABALANE (@gail_mabalane) on Aug 14, 2020 at 1:53am PDT However, there were some Instagram users who found the post inappropriate and made sure Gail knew so.

One user commented that Gail should treat her body as a temple of God and quoted a Bible scripture.

The user also said that Gail should consider the “youth” who follow her.

While others commented Gail hit back asking when did wearing a bikini become a sin.

“Wow...wearing swimwear has now escalated to being a sin? You know...it’s taken me 35 years to wear a swimsuit in public...because of comments like these.

“It’s Women’s Month...can we normalize not putting unnecessary judgements, expectations and pressures on each other? If you don’t feel comfortable wearing a swimsuit...I respect that...but I’m so secure in who I am (in Christ)...it’s liberating”, she said to one user.

Gail’s husband, musician Kabelo defended his wife saying, “This is the exactly (sic) the kind of piety that makes the world not want what we have. It’s just a pic of my wife looking amazing in a swimsuit, relax, Jesus is still on the throne”, he said.