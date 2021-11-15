LOOK: Katlego Maboe says he can finally smile and laugh again

Media personality Katlego Maboe says he can finally smile and laugh again. It’s been a rough few months for the television presenter and host after he was publicly disgraced by his former partner and the mother of his child, Monique Muller.

Katlego and Monique made headlines in 2020 after a video of the pair arguing over the star cheating on his now-estranged partner Monique was released on social media. Soon after abuse allegations were levelled against Katlego. While Katlego denied the allegations, the duo continue to fight it out in court.

Following the news, Katlego was released from his hosting gig on the “Expresso Show” and removed from all Outsurance ads. Taking to social media this week, Katlego said that he was finally able to smile and laugh again. “It’s taken some time, much more time than I would’ve liked or expected of myself, to get to this point.

“A place where I could honestly smile again, feel again and laugh from the bottom of my belly. “I am grateful that I am here – now,” he said in the caption of a picture of himself standing at the top of Suther Peak in Cape Town. Katlego said that while on his hike, he encountered a group of elderly women who reminded him of laughing.

“On this morning’s hike, we met a group of elderly ladies going along the same route up the mountain. “As they laughed and bantered among each other, I allowed myself to be fully immersed in their energy and embrace – each one of them feeling like a maternal figure that has once touched my life, full of love, warmth and compassion,” he said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katlego Maboe (@katlegomaboe) Katlego’s post comes just days after his friend Volo Ganca claimed that Katlego “is the victim” in the legal woes between him and his ex-girlfriend.