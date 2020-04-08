LOOK: Kay Sibiya dressed as a woman has the internet laughing

The couple decided the take part in the challenge this week which has already seen a number of celebrity couples take part.

The challenge involves two people standing in front of a mirror, one person stands closest to the mirror holding still while recording the video on their phone. Kay Sibiya and his partner Judie Kama has taken the viral "Flip The Switch" challenge to a new level.





Meanwhile in the background, the other individual dances to the music until Drake sings the opening lyric, “Look, I just flipped a switch (Flipped, flipped). This cue prompts the room’s light switch to be turned off and on, only to reveal that the two participants swapped outfits and positions during the transition.





In their challenge, Kay is wearing a Zulu print vest and although Drake's "Flip The Switch" is playing in the background, Kay's dance moves are traditional Zulu dance moves. Judie is dressed in a white jumpsuit and has a curly black wig on.





Of course once the switch goes off they change outfits and Kay in a white jumpsuit and wig is hilarious.





The couple also posted pictures of their challenge and fans could not get enough of it.





Watch full video below:













Comedian Mpho Pops and his partner Roseanna Hall also did the challenge to commemorate International Women's Day last month.