LOOK: Kelly Khumalo celebrates several milestones with exclusive African royalty-themed party

Lately, ahead of the release of her coming album, which is due any minute now, afropop star Kelly Khumalo has been in a celebratory mood. A few weeks ago, Khumalo shared a video on her Instagram profile, in which she was seated in a boardroom for a meeting with her team and her label bosses at Universal Music.

During the meeting Refiloe Ramogase, the head of urban at the label, surprised her with news of her recent gold and platinum certifications. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Voice Of Africa (@kellykhumaloza) On Wednesday evening, Kelly Khumalo hosted a small gathering of media, industry leaders, friends and family, at the Universal Music love space, for a dinner and performances, in celebration of the recent milestones. These milestones included her album “The Voice of Africa” going gold, her smash hit single “Empini” going 4x platinum; “Ngathwala Ngaye” going 1x platinum and “Esiphambanweni” going 2x platinum.

Kelly Khumalo’s Platinum Award for ‘Ngathwala Ngaye’. Picture: Instagram African royalty was the theme for the night. Despite it being one of the coldest nights of the year, the place was filled to capacity and guests honoured the theme. The night started off with violinist Neo Motsatse welcoming guests with a few numbers. Vivian Chuene was assigned as the DJ of the night and assisted with the hosting procedures. Over the course of the evening, Ayanda Mhlongo, the head of marketing at Universal Music, and her team took the stage to present Kelly with several plaques.

Singer Kelly Khumalo at her exclusive African royalty-themed party. Picture: Instagram During a lengthy speech, in which Khumalo said she would continue to overcome adversity and the challenges life continues to throw her way, she went on to say that this would not have been possible without God. Two weeks ago, she shared a snippet of the third season of her upcoming reality show, “Life with Kelly Khumalo”. The show's camera crew was in attendance at the event shooting for the series. Singer Kelly Khumalo at her exclusive African royalty-themed party. Picture: Instagram At the end of the evening, Khumalo was in a party mood – as she led a train of guests dancing around the venue.