LOOK: Kelly Khumalo turns heads at Somizi Mhlongo’s golden jubilee

At the weekend, TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo hosted his 50th birthday celebration at Sun City and his fans made sure to come out in their numbers to the golden jubilee. Mhlongo turned 50 in December and opted for a celebration that included his fans and loyal supporters. Initially the celebration was meant to be held in late January but a clash of events forced the event to be rescheduled.

Never one to limit himself, Mhlongo enlisted his celebrity friends to create a fitting line-up for his big party. Cassper Nyovest, Sjava, Kelly Khumalo, Bucy Radebe, Vusi Nova, Dladla Mshunqisi, Lerato Kganyago, Prince Kaybee, DJ Tira and more top artists brought the heat to the stage. Mhlongo shared with his Instagram followers a video that showed the behind-the-scenes action that took place. He gave his fans a peek at the VIP treatment his celebrity friends were getting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) Khumalo, who is expecting her third child, was the talk of the golden jubilee because of her rather interesting outfit. Known to always dress the part for her performances, Khumalo had jaws dropping with her 50 teddy bear dress. The “Mina Nawe” singer shared a video of herself performing and her fans got to see the interesting dress by Tsotetsi in all its glory.