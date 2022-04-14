LOOK: Kelly Rowland lands in SA, and thirsty Mr Smeg(ma) immediately ask her out for lunch

Kelly Rowland announced her arrival in South Africa in the wee hours of this morning after a fan responded to a video of her getting glamed up, telling her that her posts send SA Black Twitter into shambles. @_nkemelo_23 posted: "Does Kelly realise that South African Black Twitter goes into shambles everytime she posts?!?!"

Story continues below Advertisment

Kelly then responded a short while later, "Hey Boo!! I didn’t know that!! Surprise…. Surprise…. cause, I’m here in S.A. Now!! Wait! Let me post a pic!" Hey Boo!! I didn’t know that!!

Surprise….Surprise….cause,

I’m here in S.A. Now!!

Wait! Let me post a pic! https://t.co/qi4MPQWU17 — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) April 13, 2022 An hour later, Kelly posted a picture on her Instagram and Twitter accounts in what looks like a restaurant along with two heart emojis and the South African flag. ❤️🇿🇦❤️ pic.twitter.com/lZERrS1mVs — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) April 13, 2022 It's currently unclear what the former Destiny's Child singer is doing in the country, but Mr Smeg didn't need to know teh reason to invite her out for lunch a few minutes after her post.

"Hey @KELLYROWLAND,Your beauty never stops glowing ✨," he posted. "You are blessed in every way, such Talent and Intelligence. “You are worth the name and you are worth the status. I wish nothing but happiness, more Money and Love for you. May I take you and your friend out for lunch?" Hey @KELLYROWLAND,Your beauty never stops glowing ✨ 💫.You are blessed in every way, such Talent and Intelligence. You are worth the name and you are worth the status .



I wish nothing but happiness, more Money and Love for you



May I take you and your friend out for lunch ? — Mr Smeg (@MichaelBucwa) April 13, 2022 Mr Smeg is one thirsty guy. In the past 24 hours alone, he's been on the rampage posting pics and shooting his shot at people like Simmy and Pearl Thusi.

Story continues below Advertisment

A couple of days ago, IOL Entertainment reported on how Mr Smeg took to Twitter to ask US singer Ari Lennox when she would be coming to SA. Lennox then responded, "No thanks Smegma! Your entire existence is nauseating." It'll be interesting to see if Kelly and radio presenter Anele Mdoda cross paths during her visit. The radio presenter has been trolled nonstop over the past three years after she claimed Kelly only looked good in make-up.

Story continues below Advertisment