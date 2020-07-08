LOOK: Khanyi Mbau and her bae split again

Media personality Khanyi Mbau has announced that she has split from her long term partner, Tebogo Lerole, for the second time.

The pair first broke up in 2018 but decided to give love another try when they rekindled their romance in the hopes of working through their problems.

Taking to her Instagram account, Khanyi made the announcement to her 2.2 million followers by posting a black and white picture of herself and Tebogo. In the picture, the pair are looking out at the ocean.

"Guys we have been here before, certainly words I have uttered before..Our second attempt grew us even further apart", she wrote in the caption.

"A decade of dating someone comes with great joy and immense difficulty, that fighting to stay together is sometimes not enough. Some paths are meant to cross and certain season(s) to pass. Tebogo Edward billion has chosen to take a different path and have chosen to respect it and let him soar into greatness. And by this we are no longer an item", she added.