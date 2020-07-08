LOOK: Khanyi Mbau and her bae split again
Media personality Khanyi Mbau has announced that she has split from her long term partner, Tebogo Lerole, for the second time.
The pair first broke up in 2018 but decided to give love another try when they rekindled their romance in the hopes of working through their problems.
Taking to her Instagram account, Khanyi made the announcement to her 2.2 million followers by posting a black and white picture of herself and Tebogo. In the picture, the pair are looking out at the ocean.
"Guys we have been here before, certainly words I have uttered before..Our second attempt grew us even further apart", she wrote in the caption.
"A decade of dating someone comes with great joy and immense difficulty, that fighting to stay together is sometimes not enough. Some paths are meant to cross and certain season(s) to pass. Tebogo Edward billion has chosen to take a different path and have chosen to respect it and let him soar into greatness. And by this we are no longer an item", she added.
See the full post below:
View this post on Instagram
Guys we have been here before, certainly words I have uttered before. . Our second attempt grew us even further apart. . A decade of dating someone comes with great joy and immense difficulty, that fighting to stay together is sometimes not enough. Some paths are meant to cross and certain season to pass. Tebogo Edward billion has chosen to take a different path and have chosen to respect it and let him soar into greatness. And by this we are no longer an item.
A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded) on
Celebrities like Jessica Nkosi and Toke Makinwa commented on the post.
Last month Khanyi wished Tebogo a happy birthday on Instagram.
In the now-deleted post, she wrote: “Bestie, a decade of adventure a lifetime of experience, a gift of true love and understanding, a lesson on being as human as possible, understanding, patience and a trip on self-love...you have played an important part to this a world of discovery... the 19th declared to be a very important day to my universe. Happy Birthday Love.”