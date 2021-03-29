LOOK: Khanyi Mbau flies to Sun City in a helicopter for breakfast

While others make their way to the kitchen for breakfast where milk is added to a bowl of cereal, others are flown to Sun City. Media personality Khanyi Mbau's partner, Kudzai Mushonga, definitely knows how to live the "soft life". He treated the star to an over-the-top trip to The Palace Hotel, Sun City, for breakfast this past weekend. Kudzai organised a blue light escort and a private helicopter to transport them in style. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded) Kudzai has consistently gone all out with romantic gestures and didn't hold back on the details for the breakfast date.

Khanyi took over Kudazi's IG Stories as she briefly interviewed him about how breakfast at The Leonardo in Sandton just wouldn't cut it on Sunday and how he was extra in his execution of their trip to Sun City.

The reality TV star and actress also took to her IG stories to thank her man for all the spoils.

“Mr K, thank you so much for today,” she said in one of the stories.

Since making her new relationship Instagram official in February, the actress has been flaunting her new bae all over social media.

The two have been inseparable.

Earlier this month, she proved her devotion to Kudzai, by making the ultimate declaration of love — a tattoo of her bae’s name on her right thigh.