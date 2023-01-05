LOOK: Khanyi Mbau hobnobs with Dubai reality TV stars

Award-winning media personality Khanyi Mbau is one of Mzansi’s top celebrities, so it came as no surprise that she managed to snag an invitation to the birthday bash of influencer and “Dubai Bling” star Farhana Bodi. Mbau is now a resident of Dubai along with her partner Kudzai Mushonga and at the party they got to mingle with the cast of “Dubai Bling” and “The Real Housewives of Dubai”, who were in attendance at the lavish party.

Story continues below Advertisement

Bodi pulled all the stops for her 37th birthday bash, which had her guests dressed to the nines in red. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded) Mbau wore a stunning scarlet dress by Portia and Scarlet, which had her followers dishing out the compliments. Her man wore a black suit and looked dashing next to his leading lady. Mbau and Mushonga are still going strong when it comes to their relationship, with the actress posting of them boo’ed up on her Instagram, her daughter Khanukani even joined them this festive season in Dubai.

The reality TV star of Netflix’s “Young, Famous and African” took to her Instagram account to share moments from the birthday party which was attended by Dubai A-listers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded) In attendance were the Netflix reality show “Dubai Bling” cast: DJ Bliss, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Danya Mohammed, Loujain Adada and Safa Siddiqui. Also in attendance, was “Real Housewives of Dubai” star Chanel Ayan. The reality TV stars had a blast together, taking pictures and videos and posting on social media. They even showed each other love in the comments section.

Story continues below Advertisement