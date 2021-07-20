LOOK: Khanyi Mbau pens emotional tribute to Lasizwe for his birthday

As social media and reality star Lasizwe Dambuza celebrated his 23rd birthday on July 19, his sister, Khanyi Mbau threw in some kind words. Khanyi took to Instagram to share a personalised video of some memorable moments she and her brother have had.

She also posted an emotionally charged tribute message that tugged at fans’ heartstrings. “One of the most sensitive topics of my life celebrates his birthday today, BRIAN I am very emotional writing this message to you @lasizwe , you have been such a force and wind beneath my wings in rehabilitating me and helping me find my essence, you have been such a huge instrument in my life my sanity and you have been such a support structure that I look at who I have become and your hand is visible in my growth,” read part of the tribute. She continued to say that even though the past seven months had been challenging forthem, Lasizwe still stood by her, showing what a selfless person he is.

"I wouldn’t trade you for the world, I have tested you, disappointed you and made you hate me sadly you are my brother EAT IT. “I watch you grow and become such a force with such pride as you are my bone, my blood. “Wishing you a f**king awesome day, a terrible hangover 2moro and tears of joy in ur eyes as you celebrate today! MI PUN SWEEEERIE!“ read the rest of the tribute.